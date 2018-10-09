 


Ask a Stoner: What's With the Huge Price Difference at Dispensaries?EXPAND
Ask a Stoner: What's With the Huge Price Difference at Dispensaries?

Herbert Fuego | October 9, 2018 | 6:15am
Dear Stoner: I recently tried to buy a quarter of Tangerine Power, and one dispensary was charging $171 for a quarter out the door, or $20 per gram. This is obscene! What’s with the disparity in weed prices around Denver?
James D.

Dear James: Despite Tangerine Power’s timely allure (it was the featured strain of the Grow Off, where some local dispensaries performed quite well), that’s pretty expensive for a quarter of pot these days. Several dispensaries around town sell the same amount of flower for $60 or less, and the difference in quality isn’t that great. Even the premium pot shops are charging closer to $120 now, and most of them have flash sales and daily deals so that budget-conscious potheads can still smoke something good without cleaning out their wallets.

Stores in suburban towns, rural communities and mountain/resort areas don’t have the same level of competition as Denver dispensaries, so a store in Avon or Aspen can charge more and get away with it. Sadly, the industry still isn’t mature enough to enjoy the price consistency of alcohol.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

