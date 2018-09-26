Why Colorado Tokers Love Tangerine Power

Thanks to high levels of limonene, the terpene responsible for tart, sweet scents in citrus fruits that’s also found in certain cannabis strains, I might fail a blindfold test between a tangerine and Tangerine Power. Actually, that’s not true: Tangerine Power smells even stronger than the fruit itself.

Sweet, sour and acidic notes in oranges and lemons are responsible for some of the more common “fruity” strains out there, while notes of grapefruit and tangerine are also relatively easy to find. So if there’s no shortage of Sour Tangies and Citrus Saps in the strain world, what makes Tangerine Power any different?

A child of Agent Orange and Blue Power, Tangerine Power comes from Nevada breeder Sin City Seeds and has built a growing yet controversial reputation in Colorado. The sativa-leaning hybrid served as the mystery plant for the most recent edition of the Grow-Off, a pot-industry competition. However, a disgruntled ex-employee of The Herbal Cure, which wasn’t participating but was already growing the strain commercially, leaked the genetics to Grow-Off competitors in February, claiming its genetics were unstable. Both The Herbal Cure and the Grow-Off denied the employee’s claims, but three contestants still dropped out. With all this drama surrounding something I could get for $40 an eighth, I decided to see what the fuss was about.