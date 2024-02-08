 Denver Dispensary Selling Canna-Grams for Valentine's Day | Westword
Holidays

Dispensary Selling Canna-Grams for Valentine's Day

Each of the four V-Day cards, made for friends, family and that special someone, comes with a one-gram joint.
February 8, 2024
Green Sativa's Love Notes are for sale at all three locations through Wednesday, February 14.
Green Sativa's Love Notes are for sale at all three locations through Wednesday, February 14. Ethan Sanchez
Candygrams on Valentine's Day are great and all, but have you ever received a canna-gram?

Green Sativa, a Denver area dispensary chain and growing operation, is now selling Valentine's Day cards with one-gram joints. The cards are made for lovers, friends "and even your mother," according to Green Sativa operational manager Frances Comeau. The idea for the cards, dubbed Love Notes, was first hatched last year and became an immediate success, she says.

"We sold out that weekend and had to make more cards last year. That Monday before Valentine's Day, we were scrambling to make more," she recalls. "It's just a nice little way to recognize those people in your life. Sometimes the whole jewelry and flowers thing isn't for anyone."

Well, maybe not that kind of flowers.

"All of our joints are 100 percent flower, so it's not full of shake or trim or anything like that," Comeau notes. "Each card comes with a full gram joint, and the card and joint together are $7, so it's reasonably priced. And it's something cute and nostalgic."

The cards, made in-house by Green Sativa's Ethan Sanchez, come with V-Day graphics and sayings like "Cannabe Your Valentine?" and "For My Best Bud," while each joint is filled with herb grown by Green Sativa's cultivation staff. The Love Notes will be sold at all three Green Sativa locations, including the company's two new stores on South Federal Boulevard, through Valentine's Day on Wednesday, February 14.

Green Sativa also sells holiday-themed gift bundles of flower, edibles and extracted products for Thanksgiving and Christmas, but the Love Notes have a special place in Comeau's heart, she says.

"We have a strong following for our joints. In these times with inflation and everything else, it's been very tight, so we like to offer things that are still fun, affordable and of great quality," she explains. "This is a fun way for people to appreciate others, and gummies and other things are usually a little higher priced."

Creative sales promotions have never been more important to dispensaries, as the Colorado marijuana industry experiences some of the lowest sales numbers in almost five years. Fresh off opening two new dispensaries in late 2023, Green Sativa is optimistic that the worst will be over soon, but nimble marketing and a strong social media presence are both essential to stay afloat, according to Comeau.

"As much as people go for certain types of flower, I think a lot of people shop based on experiences," she says. "We're always looking for ways to connect with customers, and spread the love."

See designs for other Love Notes below.
