Denver Marijuana Symposium Returning for Fifth Year

This fall, Denver will again host an educational conference about recreational cannabis for government officials and regulators from around the world.

According to an announcement from the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses, the city's Marijuana Management Symposium will return for a fifth straight year in October, offering speakers and seminars focusing on the impacts and challenges of implementing pot programs.

Denver's legal cannabis luster isn't as strong as it once was, now that more states have legalized recreational pot, but Denver officials still have a lot of knowledge to share with local, state and federal leaders, as well as interested parties from around the globe. Our city also has a lot of knowledge to gain, and this year has invited regulators from California, Massachusetts, Michigan, Oregon and the Netherlands to talk about their approaches to social consumption, cannabis worker and consumer safety, youth use rates and other challenges that come with legalization.

As the first city administration in a developed country to implement recreational pot, Mayor Michael Hancock's office still receives calls from other cities looking for advice. The initial deluge of requests led the city to create the Marijuana Management Symposium in 2015, and the conference has steadily grown in attendance each year since, with more than 400 people from around the world expected to attend in 2019.

Home to well over 200 different dispensaries, Denver remains one of the country's retail cannabis capitals. Since 2014, Mile High dispensaries have sold over $2.5 billion worth of legal pot, according to the state Department of Revenue.

The Marijuana Management Symposium will take place Tuesday, October 1, through Thursday, October 3, at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver.