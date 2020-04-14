 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Denver Police Report Rise in Dispensary BurglariesEXPAND
Unsplash/Victor Garcia

Denver Police Report Rise in Dispensary Burglaries

Thomas Mitchell | April 14, 2020 | 10:19am
AA

Marijuana dispensaries and other pot businesses have seen a "slight" rise in burglaries over the spring, according a memo from the Denver Police Department.

The notice was sent to all licensed marijuana businesses in the city on April 14, asking them to tighten or implement additional security measures as Colorado dispensaries transition toward more to-go and pre-order sales during the coronavirus pandemic, per state recommendations.

"The Denver Police Department has seen a slight increase in burglaries to marijuana businesses, primarily storefronts, during this unprecedented time in our history," the memo reads. "We know that all of you have established new policies during this pandemic to limit the number of customers in your stores while practicing good social distancing recommendations. If you have not done so already, please take this time to incorporate additional measures to prevent a crime from occurring at your business."

Related Stories

Denver metro dispensaries saw a public rise in armed robberies in late 2019 and early this year, with at least nine attempts connected to a group of approximately five masked suspects. One of those suspects, Sabastian Tremayne Littlejohn, was arrested in early February in connection with the crimes, but no other arrests have been reported since.

The masked robbers aren't mentioned in DPD's most recent crime bulletin, and the bulletin only references burglaries, which occur off-hours when employees aren't on the premises.

Westword contacted the DPD for more details; we'll update this post when we hear back.

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.