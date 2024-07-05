If Distillate Is Refined THC, Then Why Does It All Taste Different?

Dear Stoner: Is all distillate of the same quality? Since it's basically purified THC, I was curious whether different distillates would all rate the same.
Ron Swan
Dear Ron: Valid question, but even with distillate, price and quality are connected. Think of it like vodka: It's all distilled, but is every bottle going to be the same? Those bottom-shelf shots we took in our twenties don't taste as smooth as Belvedere or Grey Goose — and we definitely don't wake up feeling as nimble after drinking the cheap stuff. Don't let the clear and astringent qualities fool you: Factors like starting material, equipment, technique and storage all matter when making distilled products, from vodka to THC vape oil.
cheap gummies infused with bottom-of-the-barrel distillate usually come with a catch, whether it be weaker highs or woozier effects. I'm more of a full-spectrum guy, if you couldn't tell.
Send questions to [email protected].