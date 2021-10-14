Support Us

Ask a Stoner: Eating Edibles Before a Concert

October 14, 2021 5:58AM

The discreet nature of edibles consumption has made them a popular option for concert-goers.
Dear Stoner: I can’t get edibles down right for concerts or movies. Either I get too high and tired and zone out, or they hit me too late and I’m stoned on the way home. Is this not for me?
Evynn

Dear Evynn: Have you ever tried edibles when you’re not out and about? It’s best to try them at home a few times before going out on the town; I’ve seen enough anxious red eyes in public to know how often rookies mis-time or overeat edibles. Fortunately, dispensary edibles are a lot easier to predict than homemade brownies, and some of the commercial stuff is even marketed as fast-acting. But even if fast-acting edibles really do kick in faster (and they do, but not as fast as they claim), you’ll still have to figure out what the right dose and timing is at home.

For some people, the right dose is zero no matter the circumstance, so be prepared to enjoy music without eating weed beforehand. It’s pretty easy to get away with smoking a joint at a concert venue in Colorado, though, so life’s not too bad.

Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
