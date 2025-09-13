Every Opening and Closing This Week: Three Downtown Restaurants Shutter and More

Pandemic startup Moon Raccoon Baking Company has been a favorite at farmers' markets; now, you can also pick up its tempting sweet and savory pastries at its new Sunnyside home.
Outside Pizza served its pies from a retro camper for five years and on September 10, it officially made its debut at Cerebral Brewing's newest taproom.
Jama Miami Cuban, which had been operating as a ghost kitchen, has joined the lineup at Arvada food hall Freedom Street Social.
Bowls by KO has also gone through several iterations, most recently operating as a stall at Avanti's Denver location. But it recently "graduated" from the incubator and opened its first stand-alone brick-and-mortar in Sloan's Lake.
Taking the Bowls by KO space at Avanti is Berliner Haus, which launched at last year's Christkindlmarket before opening as a food truck that will continue to operate alongside the new Avanti stall. This is particularly good news for anyone who's been seeking German-style döner kebab in Denver.
F1 Arcade made a splashy debut in RiNo with its 69 full-motion racing simulators.
Rounding out the new additions is JP Restaurant and Lounge, which is now open in the former Sarto's space in Jefferson Park. Owned by Jose Reyes, who also owns Thornton's Royal Event Center, it's not related to the nearby Jefferson Park Pub, which is often referred to as JPP.
There were three closures this week, all in central Denver. A few years ago, Korean fried chicken joints, including locally owned chain Mono Mono and South Korean brand bb.q Chicken, were popping up all over the metro area. But now, those numbers are shrinking as both the Capitol Hill bb.q location and Mono Mono's outpost on Blake Street have shuttered.
Also closed on Blake Street is For[a]ged, the Dairy Block sushi spot that opened under chef Duy Pham in 2019. Pham left in 2023 and For[a]ged faced a hard comeback from the pandemic with the loss of so many downtown office workers. A statement announcing the news reads: "This journey has been one of creativity, community, and countless unforgettable meals shared with you. We sincerely apologize to those who had reservations and will not be able to be accommodated. Thank you for all the memories and unwavering support over the past six years — it has meant the world to us."
In other closings news:
- According to the Denver Post, Michelin-recommended Q House on East Colfax is also shutting down; according to chef/owner Christopher Lin, October 4 is its last day.
- Tennyson Street diner Wendell's is closing, too. Its last day will be September 21.
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week*:
OpeningsBerliner Haus at Avanti, 3200 Pecos Street
Blend.Co, 2246 Larimer Street
Bowls by KO, 1611 Raleigh Street
F1 Arcade, 2734 Walnut Street
Jama Miami Cuban at Freedom Street Social, 15177 Candelas Parkway, Arvada
JP Restaurant and Lounge, 2900 West 25th Avenue
Moon Raccoon Baking Company, 2839 West 44th Avenue
Outside Pizza at Cerebral Brewing Taproom, 3257 Lowell Boulevard
Closuresbb.q Chicken, 1360 Grant Street
For[a]ged, 1825 Blake Street
Mono Mono, 1550 Blake Street
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
