Pootie Tang is listed because of its flavor. Get your head out of the gutter.

Cannabis doesn't share the same connection to Valentine's Day as alcohol, but that doesn't mean you can't have fun with the plant on romantic occasions. Although we've never pushed the concept of "aphrodisiac strains," smoking pot can very much heighten an already existing mood between lovers.

To get that special someone warmed up for Valentine's Day (or any other special night), here's a mix of sweet and relaxing strains for getting intimate. Just smoke slowly, you ol' dawg.

Desert Ruby Herbert Fuego

Desert Ruby

Although lightweights might feel effects from Desert Ruby, a high-CBD strain, regular users won’t experience much more than some mental and physical relaxation. The strain is a nice post-workout or nighttime addition to your regular bowls and joints, though, and not only has it helped me stay asleep through the night, but I’ve begun remembering my dreams when I wake up.

Cashmere Herbert Fuego

Cashmere

Although widely used as a physically relaxing strain, Cashmere also keeps me cooler than a polar bear’s toenails in the face of potential anxiety and stress. I wouldn’t recommend the relaxing high for a wake-and-bake, but high tolerances could handle it in the afternoon, especially if the day has been tense.

Strawberry Milkshake Herbert Fuego

Strawberry Milkshake

Strawberry Milkshake’s thick, creamy notes of berries, chalky sweetness and sour, resinous hints of new rubber and soil combine for a lovely dessert smoke, with calming effects to match. I typically feel gradual relaxation in both mind and body after an initial (but short-lived) lift, but the relaxation isn’t overly sedative or stupefying unless overdone.

Berry White Herbert Fuego

Berry White

The high generally starts with a rush of creativity and motivation while also soothing the body. That body high overtakes the creative euphoria quickly, turning into a relaxed but still coherent state of bliss. Either way, its high can be molded to match your situation, and that’s not an easy trait to find.

Pootie Tang Herbert Fuego

Pootie Tang

Pootie Tang has a juicy flavor reminiscent of a glass of orange Kool-Aid, Tang or other powdered fruit drink, with way too much powder in it. However, that stark, juicy flavor is complemented by strong, earthy notes and a skunky after-scent that tends to linger minutes after you close the jar. This sativa works in the classic sense, hyping you up with little direction before pulling you down into a blissful canyon of relaxation and sleep.

Gushers Herbert Fuego

Gushers

Not quite a one-hit knockout, but euphoric and sedating nonetheless. The quick bliss of Gushers would make me ignore a house fire, relaxing me from my neck to my ankles. But that bliss soon turns into pure sloth and gluttony, so consider yourself warned.

Four Kings Herbert Fuego

Four Kings

Instead of a hot bath and a shot of whiskey after a hard day, I’d rather smoke lavishly with Four Kings. The high is calming enough to forget daily stressors and minor aches and pains, and upset or hung-over stomachs.

Killer Queen Herbert Fuego

Killer Queen

Don't fall in the trap of getting too cocky after a bowl of Killer Queen. After around two hours of heady bliss, you'll fall down a munchie-filled hole of grogginess. And that's exactly what you'll want after burning off the energy that the initial sativa uplift gives you.