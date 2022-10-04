Ask a Stoner: Why Are Tinctures Hard to Find at Dispensaries?

Dear Stoner: Why is it so hard to find tinctures at dispensaries out here? I’m about to make my own if I have to.
Orally Fixated
Dear Fixated: You highlight a funny trope in legal cannabis. More and more edibles claim to be “fast-acting,” yet we’ve had a classic fast-acting edible staring us in the face this whole time: tinctures. The cannabis-infused oils enter the bloodstream quickly when administered under the tongue, and they’re typically easier to dose than edibles. So why are they so hard to find? Well, based on a few dispensary menu searches, tinctures are actually readily available.
Making your own tinctures is the real answer here, though. It requires little more than grain alcohol and patience, and will likely prove to be the most affordable and effective route.
Send questions to [email protected]