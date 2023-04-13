Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: Are There Different Grades of Rosin?

April 13, 2023 6:08AM

Stoner smoking a joint
Westword
Dear Stoner: Are there different grades of rosin? If so, how would I tell while shopping?
Hash for Dummies

Dear Hash for Dummies: There are many types of rosin, with differences in quality largely depending on starting material, extraction techniques and the equipment used in the process. The original tier of rosin is made from cured flower, but extractors have come a long way since then. Now we have live rosin made by freezing the plants immediately upon harvest, turning those plants into water hash, and then extracting creamy, tasty rosin from said water hash.
click to enlarge Fresh-pressed hash rosin from cannabis flower
The original tier of rosin is made from cured flower, but extractors have come a long way.
Jacqueline Collins
Hot- and cold-curing techniques (the temperature in the extraction process) can produce different types of rosin, but this is mostly based on preference. The size of holes in micron bags — filtered bags used for pulling trichomes from cannabis to make water hash — also play a big part in the quality of rosin. Flower-derived rosin has a specific range of micron bags to use, while the best ice-water rosin generally relies on 73- and 90-micron holes, but is usually made with a wide range of bags for a full-spectrum result. Don't be afraid to ask a budtender for help, or to reach out to an extractor on Instagram. They love to chat with customers.

Send questions to [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation