Why Colorado Tokers Love Flo OG

Most of the strains I choose to review are based on some mix of popularity, novelty and timeliness, but sometimes personal motivation trumps all. Flo OG — or, as anyone who hates syllables calls it, “Floog” — was a case of love at first whiff for me, and any toker who appreciates the lime-green glow and pungent scents of classic chronic would also fall for it.

A child of Flo and Rare Dankness #1, Flo OG is sure to please fans of popular hybrids such as its parent, Flo, or most Cookies strains. The indica-leaning strain certainly relaxes and soothes the body, while effects on the mind are both vigorous and uplifting, without annoying sidekicks like anxiety or inattention. The strain instantly impressed when I experienced its caressing high and rubbery, sweet stank for the first time last year, and it's been on my most-wanted list ever since.

Flo OG's breeder, Rare Dankness, hails from Denver but has made the strain available to the rest of Colorado and beyond. Still, the Floog will always be ours — and although it’s not as popular as such Rare Dankness creations as Ghost Train Haze or Lee Roy, I'd proudly pit it against any strain from California, Oregon or the rest of the country.