Get a Taste of High Style With Stillwater Brands

On March 5, Westword's High Style will fill the McNichols Building in Civic Center Park with a celebration of cannabis-inspired fashion, education and wellness.

But you don't need to wait until then to get a taste of the stylish, sustainable lifestyle that will be on display there. In advance of High Style, we're sharing recipes featuring products from Stillwater Brands, one of the sponsors of the event.

Cucumber Kichadi (serves two; 1 milligram of THC and 20 milligrams of CBD per serving)

Ingredients:

1 cup plain yogurt

1/4 cup cucumber, peeled and small-diced

2 shallots

1 green chile

1 tomato, diced

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon cumin

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

4 packets Ripple Relief 20:1

Peel shallots and slice them, along with the green chile, into thin strips. Add shallots, green chile, cucumber, tomato, ginger and cilantro to yogurt and stir. Stir in salt, cumin, black pepper and Ripple. Serve chilled, as a dip with your favorite veggies.

Grilled Carrot and Parsnip Hummus (serves four; 1 milligram of THC and 20 milligrams of CBD per serving)

Ingredients:

3 whole carrots

2 parsnips

1 poblano pepper

8-ounce can cooked chickpeas

1/4 cup high-quality olive oil

1/2 clove garlic, minced

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons ground cumin

2 tablespoons salt

8 packets Ripple Relief 20:1

Peel carrots and parsnips. Place in saucepan and cover with water; bring to a boil, and cook until tender. Remove carrots and parsnips from pot. Place on a baking sheet with poblano pepper, and broil for several minutes to lightly char the exteriors. Drain chickpeas, and blend with garlic, cumin, lemon juice and olive oil using a food processor, hand mixer or blender. Add charred vegetables to mixture, and continue to blend until smooth. Add salt and Ripple, and pulse until combined. Serve as a dip with your favorite veggies.

Avocado Smoothie with Chai Spices (serves two; 1 milligram of THC and 20 milligrams of CBD per serving)

Ingredients:

2 medium ripe avocados, peeled, and pits removed

2 medium ripe bananas, peeled

1/2 cup rolled oats

1/4 cup baby spinach

1 cup coconut milk

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 tablespoons agave nectar

Pinch of ground cardamom

Several ice cubes

4 packets Ripple Relief 20:1

Add all ingredients to a blender and purée until smooth. Garnish with fresh coconut flakes and a dusting of cinnamon.

Roasted Eggplant with Feta and Mint (serves two; 1 milligram of THC and 20 mg CBD of per serving)

Ingredients:

4 whole eggplants

2 cup diced onion

4 cloves garlic, minced

4 tablespoons fresh ginger, grated

10-ounce can crushed tomatoes

2 tablespoons curry powder

4-ounces of canned cooked chickpeas

1/4 cup raisins

Drizzle of olive oil

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon ground pepper

3 tablespoons coconut oil (divided)

1/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled

1/4 cup fresh mint

4 packets Ripple Relief 20:1

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Score eggplant with a knife; drizzle with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Place eggplant on a baking sheet and bake for seven to ten minutes, until tender and delicate.

Heat a sauté pan over medium heat, adding just enough coconut oil to coat the bottom. Add onion, garlic and ginger, and cook until translucent, then add curry powder. Wait about thirty seconds, then add crushed tomato and remaining coconut oil. Cook over medium heat for five to seven minutes. When thick, add raisins, chickpeas and Ripple, then set aside to cool. Place whole eggplant on a plate, then top with onion mixture. Finish with fresh mint and feta.

Thai Veggie Soup (serves four; 1 milligram of THC and 20 milligrams of CBD per serving)

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons coconut oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated

1 whole white onion, large-diced

2 large Russet potatoes, peeled and diced

1 whole carrot, large-diced

3 tablespoons Thai basil, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped

16 ounces sliced mushrooms (any type will do)

2 tablespoons red chili flakes

4 cups chicken stock

2 stalks of lemongrass, cut into three-inch pieces

16 ounces coconut milk

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

8 packets Ripple Relief 20:1

2 tablespoons fish sauce (optional)

In large stock pot, heat coconut oil over medium heat. Add garlic, ginger and onion to pan, and sweat until translucent. Add mushrooms, potatoes and carrots into mixture and cook for three minutes. Add all remaining ingredients except lime juice, Ripple and fish sauce (if using), and simmer on low for 15 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Remove from heat, stir in remaining ingredients, and serve warm.

Dave Hadley's green Thai curry. Courtesy of Stillwater Brands

Green Thai Curry (serves four)

Courtesy of Dave Hadley

Ingredients:

2 cups shrimp paste

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 cup galangal, minced

40 kaffir lime leaves

10 red dried chiles

1 TBSP fish sauce

1/3 cup palm sugar

2 TBSP oyster sauce

8 cups coconut milk

1/4 cup Thai basil

1 tsp. salt

4 packets Ripple Balanced 5, or 2 packets Ripple Pure 10

Heat oil in pot over medium heat; add galangal and shrimp paste, and sauté until aromatic. Add coconut milk, palm sugar and salt, and simmer until heated through. Add chiles, lime leaves, basil, fish sauce and oyster sauce and bring to a boil. Strain for a smooth texture and mix in Ripple. Serve with steamed rice.

Pineapple, Snap Pea and Jalapeño Shrub (serves one)

Courtesy of Topher Hartfield (RiNo Yacht Club)

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh pineapple chunks

1/2 cup chopped snap peas

1 cup sugar

3/4 cup champagne vinegar

3-5 slices of jalapeño

Soda water

1 packet Ripple Pure 10

Muddle pineapples, snap peas and sugar together; mix in the jalapeños and Ripple, and let sit overnight. Add vinegar to mixture and stir. Strain liquid through chinois (store cooled up to seven days). Mix with soda water, in a ratio of 3:1, vinegar mixture to soda. Serve over ice in a tall Collins glass.

Smoked Cheddar, Green Chile and Grits (serves four)

Courtesy of Kevin Grossi (The Regional)

Ingredients:

1 cup white corn grits (medium cut)

1 cup half & half

4 cups water

1/4 lb. butter

1 cup smoked cheddar (shredded)

1/4 cup green chiles (roasted, peeled and diced)

4 packets Ripple Balanced 5, or two packets Ripple Pure 10

Salt and pepper to taste

In a medium-sized pot, bring the half & half and water to a boil. Stir in corn grits, and bring the boil down to a simmer. Cook the grits for 30 to 45 minutes (all grits are different, some take longer to cook than others; taste for appropriate texture — a runny consistency).

Once the grits are cooked, turn the heat off and stir in butter, cheese, green chiles and Ripple. Mix until all are incorporated. Season with salt and black pepper. Garnish with a splash of your favorite hot sauce and chopped green onions.

The Panda (serves one)

Courtesy of Adam Griggs (Hop Alley)

Ingredients:

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

4 fresh mint leaves

0.5 oz. ginger syrup

0.5 oz. passionfruit syrup

1 oz. fresh lime juice

1 oz. pomegranate juice

1.5 oz. soda water

1 packet Ripple Pure 10

In a medium saucepan, combine sugar and water to make a 1:1 simple syrup. Bring to a boil, stirring, until sugar has dissolved. Allow to cool. Add .5 oz. of simple syrup to additional ingredients, and shake to combine. Serve over crushed ice in a tall Collins glass, and garnish with a lime wheel and mint sprig.

Canna-Caramel Apple Mocktail (serves eight)

Courtesy of Andrew Mieure (Top Shelf Budtending)

Ingredients:

6 1/2cups apple cider

3/4 cup Torani Salted Caramel syrup (reserve a little for the rim)

1 tsp cinnamon

Sparkling water

Apple slices (reserve some for garnish)

Rosemary sprig

8 packets Ripple Balanced 5

Sugar and cinnamon mix for rimming the glass

Add cider, salted caramel syrup, cinnamon, Ripple packets and apple slices to a pitcher. Reserve some apple slices for garnish. Stir vigorously. Rim a glass with salted caramel syrup followed by the cinnamon-sugar mixture. Add ice to glass and pour cider mixture over ice. Top with sparkling water, and garnish with an apple slice and rosemary sprig.



Hungry for more? Westword's High Style will run from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the McNichols Building. The 21+ event will include fashion shows, panels, cooking demonstrations, a performance by vox and an open marketplace; sponsor Stillwater will be on hand. Tickets are $30, or $75 for VIP, which includes early entry. Find out more at westwordhighstyle.com.