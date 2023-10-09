High Notes: THC Peanut Butter, Hot Sauce and Rosin Sundaes

Colorado's cannabis space never stops hustling, and all of that hard work has paid off in the form of several innovative products this fall.
New rosin combinations, THC peanut butter and an increasingly impressive growing operation in Steamboat Springs are just a few highlights from recent dispensary trips. Here are the details:
Soiku Bano Rosin Sundaes
Coloradans love their rosin, but extraction shelves and hash fridges are starting to look like the Buzz Lightyear aisle inside of Al's Toy Barn. Never content with being just one more face in the crowd, Soiku Bano is all by itself at the ice cream stand with its Soiku Sundaes. A two-gram ball of cold cured rosin with 1.5 grams of a rosin sauce drizzled on top, each terpy Soiku Sundae mimics the dessert in more ways than one.
"The sauce hardens," according to Soiku Bano lab director Tim Du, "sort of like a chocolate sauce on top of an ice cream sundae."
Sundaes are slowly surfacing in stores as Soiku rolls out the new product, with hash-heavy dispensaries like Eclipse Cannabis Co., KrystaLeaves and Reefer Madness receiving the initial drops. But we hope to see more stores carrying them soon.
Numb Nuts THC Peanut Butter
Looking for a stiffer punch of THC without the sugar? Peanut butter, high in protein and THC-friendly fat, could be the best option. If you don't have time to make THC-infused peanut butter, then it's time to seek out Numb Nuts. The Boulder operation began making roasted nuts and peanut butter with CBD almost five years ago, and now has a THC version in Colorado medical dispensaries. All it takes is a spoonful or less for most patients to get lifted, and there are plenty of ways to add Numb Nuts to meals and recipes, as well. Recreational buyers are out of luck for the moment, but Numb Nuts founder Adam Weiss says he plans to have recreational edibles on the shelf soon.
Bella's Tune Rosin by Lazercat
When Pete Bernardo's cat, Bella, passed away in May, the Colorado Springs medical marijuana patient lost more than a pet: He lost a best friend. After spending nearly sixteen years together, Bernardo was coming to grips with his cat's final days, so he turned to Lazercat rosin to help with his anxiety. He posted some of his experiences with Bella and Lazercat on social media, and a message from Lazercat soon appeared in his in-box.
After sending him a care package and talking with Bernardo about his cannabis preferences, Lazercat released a new rosin flavor, Bella's Tune, in August. The rosin, made from a mixture of Cosmic Tune and Becky Got Back strains, has rubber, mint, pine and cream flavor notes, according to Bernardo, with a very relaxing high. Early drops were limited to medical dispensaries, but grams for recreational shoppers are now available, as well.
Bayou Bites THC Hot Sauce
In our tool belt of condiments, hot sauce is the trusty hammer, always there to cover up mistakes or punch a few extra drops of flavor into a meal. Thanks to Bayou Bites, a southern Colorado edibles maker, THC can now be added to your culinary tool belt, too, with 100- and 1,000-milligram versions for sale at a limited number of dispensaries. This Louisiana-style hot sauce, made with solventless hash oil, enhances everything from eggs to nachos to popcorn.
Billo Premium Cannabis
Billo has been selling praise-worthy flower out of its own dispensary for years in Steamboat Springs, but the mountain cultivation has been making more noise in Denver lately, and for good reason. Billo's Banana Sickle and Garlic Sherbet were both loud enough to raise my arm hairs, and the Bubble Yum reminded me of chomping down on a fresh, soft brick of Bubblicious. I'm dead set on trying Billo's Gatorade and seeing how its Trop Cherry stacks up with other grows, and there's an entire extraction arm I still haven't tried yet. All three are now on my to-do list.