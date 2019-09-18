Why Colorado Tokers Love Kosher Dawg

Most of my Denver friends are too good for a hot dog unless it's made of something like African wild boar or organically grown plants. I'm not afraid to stick my nose up at a tube of mystery meat, though, and will gladly shave off a few minutes of my life span for a convenient $1 dog downtown. But even I have limits, and will never touch hot dogs served at gas stations or the Fox Creek Junior High cafeteria.

Hebrew National is a solid wiener brand in my book, but it apparently carries some controversy of its own, coming under scrutiny a few years ago for how kosher its meat really is. But that didn’t discourage DNA Genetics from naming a strain after the holy franks, with breeders creating Hebrew National by crossing Kosher Kush and JJ’s Star Dawg (also known as Star Dawg Guava). As the strain gains a reputation for strong nighttime effects and thick OG flavors, though, dispensaries have taken to calling it something simpler: Kosher Dawg.

We’ve seen stores in Colorado carrying it by both names. Kosher Kush has been a Denver mainstay since the pre-recreational days, but that strain had some naming controversy itself, having been dubbed “Jew Gold” by DNA Genetics before users and other growers forced a name change. Hebrew National is hardly as dangerous, but Kosher Dawg has taken hold nonetheless. And when you see “Dawg” in a strain, you know what’s lurking in the lineage.

Marijuana Deals Near You

An early descendant of Chemdog, JJ’s Star Dawg is just as bewildering, with a tropical taste and euphoric energy that can be hard to bottle. However, that energy blast is muted when matched with Kosher Kush’s calming characteristics, which wrap you up like a blanket and keep you warm (and stupid) for about three hours minimum. The high isn’t much of a roller coaster: I’m calm, dumb and hungry throughout. It’s also soothing for sore limbs.

Kosher Dawg is still a California animal for the most part; we’ve only seen it for sale commercially in Denver at the Clinic dispensaries (under the Hebrew National name), as well as online in seed banks. If you can’t find Kosher Dawg, its parent Kosher Kush is similar in flavor and effect.

Looks: Not quite Dodger Dogs but longer than the average, Kosher Dawg likes to stretch as it blooms. The strain is mostly indica, with a forest-green color that appears brighter because of decent trichome coverage and orange pistils. Unlike with most indicas, though, the buds can grow round and segmented, like those of many OG-leaning strains.

Smell: Any toker who enjoys musty OG strains would like Kosher Dawg’s strong, zesty hints of pine and conifer, which match well with the gassy, citrus-laden back end.

Flavor: Those spicy pine flavors come off slightly floral in the smoke, but Kosher Dawg is still very earthy, with bittersweet hints of soil (almost like a pale ale) and a noticeable Diesel-like aftertaste, with small hints of orange and lemon.

Effects: It won’t put you out immediately, but the relaxation and body melt will mount within an hour or ninety minutes, and a foggy mind hits almost instantly. The single-minded stone is good for relieving stress and minor pain, and my stomach turned into a black hole. Don’t expect to hold many conversations, but keep it around for solo nighttime use and therapeutic sessions.

Home grower’s take: “Easier to find if you’re calling it Kosher Dawg than Hebrew National. I’ve got friends who get clones of it in California, and I’ve ordered seeds of it myself. Super mind-fuck strain: Tried smoking a couple wet nugs after harvest while trimming, and I almost had to call it a night. Decent yielder for a nine-week bloom, and she likes to stretch, but any mildly experienced grower can handle it. If you like the OG stuff, give it a sniff.”

Is there a strain you'd like to see profiled? Email marijuana@westword.com.