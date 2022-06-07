Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Lawsuit Dismissed Against Polis for Signing Medical Marijuana Law

June 7, 2022 3:29PM

Colorado Governor Jared Polis was sued by a medical marijuana patient less than a month after signing House Bill 1317.
Colorado Governor Jared Polis was sued by a medical marijuana patient less than a month after signing House Bill 1317. Kenzie Bruce
A lawsuit filed against Governor Jared Polis and three state agencies over a new medical marijuana law has been dismissed by Denver District Court, but an appeal is expected.

Twenty-year-old medical marijuana patient Benjamin Wann had sued Polis, the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division and the departments of Revenue and Public Health and Environment nearly a year ago over House Bill 21-1317. That bill, passed last year by the Colorado Legislature and signed into law by Polis, took effect on January 1; it created several new restrictions for registered medical marijuana patients, doctors and concentrated THC products.

Two licensed doctors in Colorado eventually joined Wann's lawsuit, which claimed that HB 1317 violated the state constitution as well as doctor and patient rights. But on May 16, Denver District Court Judge Alex Myers granted the state's request to dismiss the case.

The lawsuit argued that the new law conflicts with the constitutional amendment that Colorado voters approved in 2000 legalizing medical marijuana, by forcing doctors to include dosages and consumption methods on medical marijuana recommendations. According to Alex Buscher, Wann's attorney, forcing doctors to include that specific information turns the recommendation into a prescription, and that conflicts with federal law and Drug Enforcement Administration rules.

Since HB 1317 was implemented, a handful of medical marijuana physicians have resigned or left their Colorado practices. However, the lawsuit provided "no facts demonstrating a credible threat" of federal prosecution or discipline toward doctors who prescribed medical marijuana, according to Myers. He also disagreed with the assessment that Colorado doctors are now filling out prescriptions for marijuana.

"Although physicians are required to provide more specific information in their recommendation, some of which is akin to that which is required to fill out a prescription, the recommendation is not an order for medical marijuana. Instead, the new requirements formalize a recommendation that the benefits of consuming marijuana would likely outweigh the harms and provide the patient with the information they may need to be fully informed regarding the patient’s choice to use medical marijuana for treatment of their debilitating medical condition — including the THC potency, form of cannabis, daily dose limitations, and instructions for use," Myers wrote in his decision.

The lawsuit had also argued that  HB 1317's data collection on medical marijuana sales violates patients' rights to privacy. But according to Myers, "there does not appear to be any credible threat" from the federal government for patients who are part of Colorado's marijuana tracking system, since they are already part of a similar state registration system with CDPHE.

Wann, who attained his medical marijuana card as a child suffering from a rare genetic mutation associated with epilepsy, was grandfathered into a previous set of rules regarding doctor approval of his use of medical marijuana. Because of that, Wann couldn't prove that he was directly harmed by the new law as a medical marijuana patient, Myers said.

Buscher has been approached about filing a new lawsuit, but says he is currently focused on Wann's case. "Ultimately, we disagree with the court's assessment of the case and will be appealing the order," he adds.

During the 2021 session of the Colorado Legislature, medical marijuana access and commercial THC potency were hot topics, targeted by lobbies representing parents, public educators and health-care representatives. Colorado health professionals declared a state of emergency in youth mental health that year, naming marijuana as a contributing factor, while CDPHE data showed that the use of extracted marijuana products had more than doubled among teenagers from 2015 to 2019.

Commercial marijuana concentrates can consist of 60 to upwards of 90 percent THC, and are generally vaporized or inhaled over high heat. Citing anecdotal evidence, proponents of HB 1317 suggested that teenage medical marijuana patients were illegally supplying children with extracted THC products from the medical market.

Passed overwhelmingly by the legislature in under a month and signed into law by Polis weeks later, HB 1317 required that doctors recommending medical marijuana be limited to doing so within their respective scopes of practice; they must also offer a THC dosage amount and method of consumption with medical marijuana recommendations and order more medical and mental health reviews for prospective patients. The new law also established expanded tracking on patient purchases, restricted the daily purchase limit of medical marijuana concentrate purchases from 40 grams to 8 (2 grams for patients under 21), and enacted tighter packaging and labeling guidelines for both medical and recreational marijuana concentrate products.

In the first three months of 2022, after the new law went into effect, the DOR reported that medical marijuana sales had hit their lowest point since the state began tracking them in 2014.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.
Contact: Thomas Mitchell

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation