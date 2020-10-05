Cannabis Calendar: Leaf Peeper

Stay active or chill at home with this week's Cannabis Calendar, which features a cannabis-friendly hike at Golden Gate Canyon State Park, a live-streaming cannabis film festival in Seattle, several online pot talks and more. Find out more below.



Cannabis Sustainability Symposium

Monday, October 5, through Friday, October 9

The annual Cannabis Sustainability Symposium won't be held in person this year; instead, it's going online for five days. Learn about waste control, packaging, pest management, energy use and much more from professional speakers and panel discussions. Registration for all five days starts at $40, with early-bird discounts available.

CannaVenture Cannabis Hike

Sunday, October 11, 1 to 6 p.m.

Golden Gate Canyon State Park

CannaVenture, a group of cannabis-friendly hiking enthusiasts, is holding its next meetup at Mountain Lion Trail, one of the longest trails at Golden Gate Canyon State Park. Check out the Aspen groves and mountain views, and consume at your own risk (public pot consumption is illegal in Colorado). RSVP for free with CannaVenture.

Entering Cannabis: The Global Landscape

Wednesday, October 14, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Join over thirty speakers, twenty vendors and thousands of attendees virtually at this day-long cannabis conference for emerging industry professionals around the world. Each session covers different countries and international regions, and covers various aspects of the medical and recreational marijuana sectors. Register for free at Eventbrite.

Marijuana Deals Near You

Aging Gracefully With Cannabis

Wednesday, October 14, 2 to 3 p.m.

Nancy Southern didn't start using cannabis until her 60s, but now she's all in for the wellness aspects and wants to share everything she's learned with people of a certain age to help nurture mind, body and spirit. Learn more about the discussion on Facebook, and register to watch the chat for free on Zoom.

Cannabus Culture Film Fest

Saturday, October 17, and Sunday, October 18

Watch marijuana and hemp shorts, features and other films over two days with the Seattle Cannabus Culture Film Fest. The fest will stream live for two days, with nine hemp and marijuana video programs and festival awards announced at the end. Register to watch with Binge Wave.

Minority Cannabis Business Association Boot Camp

Wednesday, October 21, and Thursday, October 22

The Minority Cannabis Business Association and CohnReznick accounting services are holding a two-day marijuana business boot camp for diverse potrepreneurs. The virtual conference will teach you how to structure business entities, develop financial statements, prepare to raise capital, further develop pitch decks, and much more. Register to attend with the MCBA.



Know of more marijuana events? Send information to marijuana@westword.com.