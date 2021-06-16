A Pozole and Mezcal Fest, and All the Best Food and Drink Events This Week

For the organizers of Bowl of ’Zole, a mezcal and pozole tasting debuting in Denver on March 30, the event is a way to celebrate the rich culture of Mexico. "We see it more as a passion project and focus on curating something that is exceptional," co-founder Jimmy Carbone told Westword. With some big-name local chefs participating, including James Beard Award nominees Jose Avila and Dana Rodriguez (the executive chef of the upcoming Casa Bonita reboot), it's a must-do.
Keep reading for all the details on Bowl of ’Zole and other tasty events this week, including the chance to win a trip to Vegas just by eating ice cream and an open-fire pig roast at an Arvada food hall.
And there's info on lots more to enjoy in the coming weeks, too, including Westword's inaugural Out to Brunch event this June.
Tamayo in Larimer Square and Toro in Cherry Creek are serving up Viva Abejas, a menu featuring food and beverage specials made with edible flowers, bee pollen, honey, avocado and other bee-centric products. Special items include enchiladas doradas with honey-bell pepper sauce, honey panna cotta (Toro only) and a honey-lavender margarita. Guests who order from the Viva Abejas menu will get packets of wildflower seeds, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the World Bee Project and the Akumal Cultural Foundation.
Through Friday, March 31
To celebrate Women's History Month, Ultreia at Union Station has created cocktails using gins from women-owned distilleries. This week, enjoy the Great Lady, made with Bloom gin, raspberries, rosemary water, lemon and bubbles. Joanne Moore of Bloom is one of the first female gin master distillers in the world; she graduated with a degree in biochemistry and worked her way up alongside other distillers for many years before becoming a master distiller herself.
Thursday, March 30
Bowl of ’Zole, a pozole and agave spirit-tasting event, is coming to Denver for the first time. The event will take place at Skylight (833 Santa Fe Drive) from 6 to 9 p.m., and tickets are on sale through Eventbrite. The VIP option for $85 includes early admission at 5 p.m. and an exclusive goody bag; general admission is $55. All attendees will have access to various interpretations of pozole from top local chefs, as well as over 100 expressions of agave spirits, including mezcal, tequila, raicilla, bacanora and sotol.
Friday, March 31
Cocktail bar Forget Me Not in Cherry Creek is turning two years old. Walk-ins are welcome from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. for the celebration; Jeffrey Franca, the drummer of Thievery Corporation, will deejay the event as "ETHNO" Global, which showcases his love for global rhythm.
Friday, March 31, through Sunday, April 2
Little Man Ice Cream is reopening its Constellation Ice Cream at 10175 East 29th Drive as Little Man Ice Cream, Central Park, and it's celebrating all weekend long. Guests who visit the refreshed shop and pick up a treat will be able to take part in its Let’s Fly Away Giveaway, which includes the chance to win a trip to Las Vegas for a two-night stay.
Saturday, April 1
Chef Oscar Padilla is introducing his new concept, Gaucho Parrilla, at Freedom Street Social (15177 Candelas Parkway in Arvada). To mark the occasion, he's hosting an open-fire pig roast on the food hall's patio. Tickets, $45, are available via Tock and include a pig roast plate, cocktail (or beer, wine selection) plus live music and entertainment.
Sunday, April 2
Lizzy Brodie Presents has partnered with AFC Wings and Fish to host The Hustler’s Brunch: Investor Edition from noon to 4 p.m. at Spangalang Brewery, 2736 Welton Street. This networking event is geared toward "entrepreneurs, hustlers, dream chasers and like-minded people," organizers say. Featured panelists include DJ Simone Says (DJ and investor), Norman Harris (community organizer and investor) and Chris Wylie (business owner and investor). Tickets, $25, are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, April 3
Head to Black Cat Farm in Longmont for the return of its Harvest Celebration Dirt Dinners, which take place every Monday through the growing season. Each menu focuses on a vegetable at its peak of flavor and freshness — cowboy hats welcome. The four-course prix fixe menu and a welcome cocktail are $75 per person. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.
Keep reading for future events...
The Taste of Vail returns with a packed event schedule. Tickets are on sale now for a variety of events, including wine dinners, a mountaintop tasting, booze education sessions and the Grand Tasting on Saturday, April 8.
Friday, April 7
Attend the opening reception for a new exhibit that will run through May 21 at the Art Students League of Denver (200 Grant Street), delecTABLE: The Fine Art of Dining. The show features functional ceramics from over seventy artists offering their take on how art can enhance how we enjoy food and drink. Tickets for the opening event are $15 and available online.
Saturday, April 8
Munchies and Mimosas: The Live Brunch Series returns. This all-day party kicks off at noon at ReelWorks Denver (1399 35th Street) and will include food, complimentary mimosas, a lineup of DJs and more. Tickets are $65 and are available online.
Thursday, April 13
Foraged at 1825 Blake Street is hosting a Pappy Van Winkle tasting dinner that starts at 6:30 p.m. with a welcome cocktail, followed by a four-course meal at 7 p.m. Tickets are $150 per person, and the menu includes dishes such as Australian lamb and grilled cherry venison sausage, each paired with a pour of Pappy variations. Reserve your seat on OpenTable.
Wednesday, April 19
Join Rioja (1431 Larimer Street) for the April edition of its monthly wine dinner series, which is all about seafood. Taking inspiration from sister restaurant Stoic & Genuine, the Frutti di Mare dinner includes a five-course meal created by chef Kylil Henson that incorporates the freshest seafood in Denver paired with specially selected wines from the Spanish wine group Terras Gauda. Tickets are $125 per person and are available on Tock.
Saturday, April 22
Throw it back to the ’80s at the Arvada Beer Fest, which will take place at Freedom Street Social (15177 Candelas Parkway) from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets, $35 for early-bird general admission and $50 for early-bird VIP, include unlimited beer samples from over twenty breweries plus a costume contest, games, access to eats from the food-hall vendors and more.
Monday, May 8, through Sunday, May 14
Westword is bringing back Burger Week, with seven days of $7 burgers from participating restaurants and a chance to win prizes. Watch for details at westword.com.
Westword is introducing a brand-new event, Out to Brunch, that will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at York Street Yards (3881 Steele Street). The festivities will include bottomless beverages and unlimited trips to a fest-sized Bloody Mary bar, plus unlimited bites from restaurants like Safta, Citizen Rail and The OG. Tickets are available now; general admission is $35 and VIP is $60, which includes early entry and exclusive access to the VIP lounge — but prices will go up soon, so get yours early.
Know of an event that belongs on this calendar? Send information to [email protected].