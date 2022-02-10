Want to Meet Mike Tyson? You Have to Buy Weed First

Marijuana shoppers could be in store for an added perk next week: a meeting with Mike Tyson.
The former heavyweight champion of the world and constant object of intrigue will appear at the Green Solution in Aurora on Tuesday, February 15. He'll be there to promote his marijuana brand and sign merchandise for customers.
Tyson partnered with Columbia Care Inc., which owns the Green Solution dispensary chain in Colorado, on his latest marijuana venture, Tyson 2.0. The line currently offers marijuana flower, including 1-ounce "heavy bags," eighths and pre-rolled joints, with plans to sell concentrates, edibles and drinks in the future.
According to Tyson, he was a marijuana user for most of his life before stopping at eighteen. The hiatus lasted during the majority of his championship run in the ’80s and ’90s, he said in a recent Westword interview, until Tupac was murdered — and that's when he began using marijuana again. Tyson has since used marijuana before an exhibition fight to calm his nerves, and has embraced aspects of psychedelic treatment.
Mike Tyson will appear at the Green Solution, 14301 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15; the first 100 customers in line will be allowed to meet him. The HipPops food truck will be there to hand out free gelato and hot chocolate to customers with store receipts.