Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Want to Meet Mike Tyson? You Have to Buy Weed First

February 10, 2022 7:14AM

Mike Tyson's cannabis tour has another Colorado stop.
Mike Tyson's cannabis tour has another Colorado stop. Courtesy of the Green Solution
Marijuana shoppers could be in store for an added perk next week: a meeting with Mike Tyson.

The former heavyweight champion of the world and constant object of intrigue will appear at the Green Solution in Aurora on Tuesday, February 15. He'll be there to promote his marijuana brand and sign merchandise for customers.

Tyson partnered with Columbia Care Inc., which owns the Green Solution dispensary chain in Colorado, on his latest marijuana venture, Tyson 2.0. The line currently offers marijuana flower, including 1-ounce "heavy bags," eighths and pre-rolled joints, with plans to sell concentrates, edibles and drinks in the future.

According to Tyson, he was a marijuana user for most of his life before stopping at eighteen. The hiatus lasted during the majority of his championship run in the ’80s and ’90s, he said in a recent Westword interview, until Tupac was murdered — and that's when he began using marijuana again. Tyson has since used marijuana before an exhibition fight to calm his nerves, and has embraced aspects of psychedelic treatment.

Mike Tyson will appear at the Green Solution, 14301 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15; the first 100 customers in line will be allowed to meet him. The HipPops food truck will be there to hand out free gelato and hot chocolate to customers with store receipts.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.
Contact: Thomas Mitchell

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation