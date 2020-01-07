 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Ask a Stoner: Mixing Strains in Homemade Edibles
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Mixing Strains in Homemade Edibles

Herbert Fuego | January 7, 2020 | 6:05am
AA

Dear Stoner: I’m about to make a bunch of weed butter, but was wondering if extracting from different strains and mixing them together would give me too screwy of a high.
Connie

Dear Connie: The majority of commercial edibles manufacturers don’t worry about mixing and matching, so don’t be too hard on yourself for not having the resources to make infused treats sourced from the same strains. If you’ve ever eaten an edible from a dispensary or fellow baker, it likely contained THC and terpenes from several varieties of pot. Terpenes, the compounds responsible for the smells and flavors of cannabis, are thought to be partly responsible for a strain’s individual effects — but we’ve found virtually no study addressing how ingesting terpenes alters an edible’s high, despite some users’ claims that they can differentiate among them.

Cannabis butter is a popular home infusion technique.
Cannabis butter is a popular home infusion technique.
Herbert Fuego

Marijuana Deals Near You

Related Stories

I’ve made a few batches of homemade granola and peanut butter from individual strains and haven’t noticed much of a difference in highs that I couldn’t connect to outside activities or diet. An Australian study showed that smoking terpenes doesn’t affect your brain’s endocannabinoid receptors, but that same research also indicates that the terpenes could change THC’s effects through other molecular processes in our bodies. The highs could vary slightly, but at this point, a weed salad of different strains is much closer to the norm.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >