Openings and Closings: New Dispensaries Outpaced by Closures

click to enlarge Clearance Cannabis Company was a marijuana outlet store created by the Green Solution ownership group. Courtesy of Columbia Care

Colorado marijuana prices and tax revenue continue falling and more stores, growing operations and extractors are closing , but that hasn't stopped new dispensaries from opening around Denver. Broomfield and Thornton both recently saw new dispensaries come to town, while Social Cannabis has opened a second store in Denver. The new dispensary, now open in the Montbello neighborhood, occupies a former auto mechanic shop, and co-owner Sher Joudah wants to keep cars involved in the business."We have a drive-thru window. Hopefully we'll get that going in a few months," she says.The window is already in place and drive-thru dispensary sales are allowed in Denver, but Social Cannabis needs to have a security and surveillance plan approved by the city before it can offer drive-up sales. Social Cannabis hopes to have that permit by the summer, according to Joudah.Social Cannabis isn't the only new pot shop in Denver. Park Hill Gardens opened its doors in January , while Green Remedy is new to the city, as well.Here are all the dispensary openings and closings around Denver:5565 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder303-440-67002215 East Mississippi Avenue720-735-0676503 Havana Street, Aurora720-899-31311052 South Quebec Street303-745-4580137 Nickel Street, Broomfield720-756-23851995 West Midway Boulevard, Broomfield720-287-13626901 East Colfax Avenue720-836-72752683 East 120th Avenue, Thornton720-901-44204405 Chambers Road303-993-20723926 South Federal Boulevard, EnglewoodFour metro stores, all closed (now LivWell locations)4080 Globeville Road2215 East Mississippi Avenue503 Havana Street, Aurora WolfPac Cannabis (the closures are temporary , according to to WolfPac)74 Federal Boulevard2420 Southern Colorado Boulevard