Openings and Closings: New Dispensaries Outpaced by Closures

Colorado marijuana prices and tax revenue continue falling and more stores, growing operations and extractors are closing, but that hasn't stopped new dispensaries from opening around Denver.
Broomfield and Thornton both recently saw new dispensaries come to town, while Social Cannabis has opened a second store in Denver. The new dispensary, now open in the Montbello neighborhood, occupies a former auto mechanic shop, and co-owner Sher Joudah wants to keep cars involved in the business.
"We have a drive-thru window. Hopefully we'll get that going in a few months," she says.
The window is already in place and drive-thru dispensary sales are allowed in Denver, but Social Cannabis needs to have a security and surveillance plan approved by the city before it can offer drive-up sales. Social Cannabis hopes to have that permit by the summer, according to Joudah.
Social Cannabis isn't the only new pot shop in Denver. Park Hill Gardens opened its doors in January, while Green Remedy is new to the city, as well.
Here are all the dispensary openings and closings around Denver:
Recent openings:
Cosmic Light
5565 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
303-440-6700
Emerald Fields
2215 East Mississippi Avenue
720-735-0676
503 Havana Street, Aurora
720-899-3131
Green Remedy
1052 South Quebec Street
303-745-4580
LivWell Enlightened Health
137 Nickel Street, Broomfield
720-756-2385
Magnolia Road Cannabis Co.
1995 West Midway Boulevard, Broomfield
720-287-1362
Park Hill Gardens
6901 East Colfax Avenue
720-836-7275
Skunked
2683 East 120th Avenue, Thornton
720-901-4420
Social Cannabis
4405 Chambers Road
303-993-2072
Clearance Cannabis Dispensary
3926 South Federal Boulevard, Englewood
The Clinic
Four metro stores, all closed (now LivWell locations)
Doc's Apothecary
4080 Globeville Road
Lightshade
2215 East Mississippi Avenue
503 Havana Street, Aurora
WolfPac Cannabis (the closures are temporary, according to to WolfPac)
74 Federal Boulevard
2420 Southern Colorado Boulevard
Is there an opening or closing we missed? Send information to [email protected]