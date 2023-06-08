Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: These Pre-Packed Weed Jars Are Piling Up

June 8, 2023 7:08AM

Westword
Dear Stoner: I'm not a hoarder, but I hate throwing away things of value. Case in point: those glass jars that hold $50 eighths of weed. These jars are piling up, but they look cool, and I don't want to throw them in the trash. Any suggestions or places I can give them away?
Tamari

Dear Tamari: No offense, but that sounds like hoarder talk. You're not wrong, though: These bulky glass jars pile up quickly, and as someone who grew up drinking water out of old Welch's jelly jars, I totally understand the desire to reuse. Outside of saving a couple for loose nugs or stripping off the labeling and recycling, however, you only have a few options: Make room in your garage, give them away, or get creative with arts, crafts or repurposing. But don't be too hard on yourself — this is on the growers.
click to enlarge A woman holds a glass jar of cannabis flower.
Legal cannabis growers love putting their flower in pre-packed containers to stand out at dispensaries, but all that glass piles up.
Elsa Olofsson/CBD Oracle
I get why businesses like pre-packing weed in sleek jars and colorful labeling so it stands out among deli-style jars of bulk buds, but these jars are largely unnecessary and aren't always recyclable. Most people who are willing to spend $50 on an eighth of weed have better storage containers at home, and they go through weed faster than the average consumer, so that dispensary glass piles up.

Send questions to [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation