Ask a Stoner: These Pre-Packed Weed Jars Are Piling Up

Dear Stoner: I'm not a hoarder, but I hate throwing away things of value. Case in point: those glass jars that hold $50 eighths of weed. These jars are piling up, but they look cool, and I don't want to throw them in the trash. Any suggestions or places I can give them away?
Tamari
Dear Tamari: No offense, but that sounds like hoarder talk. You're not wrong, though: These bulky glass jars pile up quickly, and as someone who grew up drinking water out of old Welch's jelly jars, I totally understand the desire to reuse. Outside of saving a couple for loose nugs or stripping off the labeling and recycling, however, you only have a few options: Make room in your garage, give them away, or get creative with arts, crafts or repurposing. But don't be too hard on yourself — this is on the growers.
Send questions to [email protected]