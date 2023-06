Ask a Stoner: These Pre-Packed Weed Jars Are Piling Up

click to enlarge Legal cannabis growers love putting their flower in pre-packed containers to stand out at dispensaries, but all that glass piles up. Elsa Olofsson/ CBD Oracle

I'm not a hoarder, but I hate throwing away things of value. Case in point: those glass jars that hold $50 eighths of weed. These jars are piling up, but they look cool, and I don't want to throw them in the trash. Any suggestions or places I can give them away?No offense, but that sounds like hoarder talk. You're not wrong, though: These bulky glass jars pile up quickly, and as someone who grew up drinking water out of old Welch's jelly jars , I totally understand the desire to reuse. Outside of saving a couple for loose nugs or stripping off the labeling and recycling , however, you only have a few options: Make room in your garage, give them away, or get creative with arts, crafts or repurposing. But don't be too hard on yourself — this is on the growers.I get why businesses like pre-packing weed in sleek jars and colorful labeling so it stands out among deli-style jars of bulk buds, but these jars are largely unnecessary and aren't always recyclable. Most people who are willing to spend $50 on an eighth of weed have better storage containers at home, and they go through weed faster than the average consumer, so that dispensary glass piles up.