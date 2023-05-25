Sugar-Free Edibles in Colorado Dispensaries

Dispensaries have never offered more edibles, but cannabis users trying to avoid sugar still have a hard time finding something to fit their diets. Whether it's a medical or personal choice, some people simply don't want corn syrup or refined sugars in their diets, and it's hard to blame them after seeing what sugars do to the body. Tinctures, pressed pills and capsules with THC, CBD and other cannabinoids are an easy alternative, but enjoying real food and drinks is more fun.
To help you stay high without breaking your diet, here are five sugar-free edibles that you can find in Colorado dispensaries:
Mountain High Suckers
A true OG in Colorado's edibles space, Mountain High Suckers has been making infused lollipops since 2009. Now the company has nearly fifty varieties of CBD and THC suckers and lozenges, and a handful of those offerings are free of sugar. Although not as widely available as the standard lollis, Mountain High's sugar-free treats are pretty easy to locate in Denver.
Incredibles Mints
Incredibles is known more for its candy bars, but it's branched out to gummies, hard candies and mints in recent years. At least two of those flavors, the spearmint Ice and cinnamon Fire, are made without sugar, according to the company. Each package comes with fifty mints infused with 2 milligrams of THC, so they're a good choice for microdosing.
Chew & Chill Gummies
Another California-based brand new to Colorado, Chew & Chill also claims to make sugar-free gummies, though we're not sure what the alternative sweetener is. Unlike most gummies on the market, however, Chew & Chill infuses its edibles with live resin, a full-spectrum extract made from freshly frozen plants, as opposed to THC distillate, a refined form of THC extract. We haven't tried them yet, but edibles made with resin and rosin tend to hit a little harder, so buyer beware.
Cannavis Syrup
Cannavis, a California-based company, recently expanded into Colorado, and it's the only edibles maker in the state producing sugar-free syrups that we could find — or the only one claiming to, at least, because Cannavis doesn't list what sweeteners are used in its syrup. Flavors include blue raspberry, cherry, orange cream, strawberry and watermelon, with 100 milligrams of THC in each recreational bottle and 1,000 milligrams in the medical versions.
Ripple Powder
Ripple's ability to infuse just about any food and drink makes the powdered THC and cannabinoid distillates easy inclusions on most edibles lists, but they're particularly helpful for diabetics or people cutting sugar out of their diets. Dump and mix each packet into tea, soft drinks or water (though we recommend something flavored to cover up the taste), or mix it into yogurt, oatmeal or whatever you want. The options are endless.