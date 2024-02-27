Sugar-Free Edible Brands and Recipes

Dear Stoner: I can't have sugar because I'm a borderline diabetic. Can you suggest some edibles recipes to help me and those like me?
Dear Cathie: Plenty of dispensary brands make sugar-free edibles, from gummies and lollipops to syrups and tinctures. Cannavis, Incredibles and Mountain High Suckers all offer sugar-free treats that are relatively easy to find in Colorado dispensaries, while brands like Ripple or Short & Stoned make sugar-free THC isolate powder that allows you to infuse any drink or recipe with cannabinoids.
Numb Nuts is a medical marijuana brand of THC-infused peanut butter (CBD-only versions are for sale online), but making it on your own is simple and quick. All you'll need is a spoonful to get medicated, or you can stir it into a variety of dishes, such as cookies, oatmeal or a stir-fry sauce.
Standard cooking oil and butter infusions are even more flexible, allowing you to whip up eggs, sautéed vegetables and salad dressing, or slather a piece of bread and move on with your day. During heavy bouts of laziness, I've drizzled infused olive oil on an oven pan before cooking a frozen pizza, and infusing coffee, oatmeal and even a baked chicken breast with THC are just as easy.
