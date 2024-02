Sugar-Free Edible Brands and Recipes

Mountain High Suckers has been in Colorado dispensaries since 2009. Mountain High Suckers

I can't have sugar because I'm a borderline diabetic. Can you suggest some edibles recipes to help me and those like me?Plenty of dispensary brands make sugar-free edibles, from gummies and lollipops to syrups and tinctures. Cannavis Incredibles and Mountain High Suckers all offer sugar-free treats that are relatively easy to find in Colorado dispensaries, while brands like Ripple or Short & Stoned make sugar-free THC isolate powder that allows you to infuse any drink or recipe with cannabinoids.Homemade edibles options without sugar are vast. Peanut butter is my favorite vessel because of its high-fat content and ability to suck up melted hash oil for easy infusion. Numb Nuts is a medical marijuana brand of THC-infused peanut butter (CBD-only versions are for sale online), but making it on your own is simple and quick. All you'll need is a spoonful to get medicated, or you can stir it into a variety of dishes, such as cookies, oatmeal or a stir-fry sauce.Standard cooking oil and butter infusions are even more flexible, allowing you to whip up eggs, sautéed vegetables and salad dressing, or slather a piece of bread and move on with your day. During heavy bouts of laziness, I've drizzled infused olive oil on an oven pan before cooking a frozen pizza, and infusing coffee, oatmeal and even a baked chicken breast with THC are just as easy.