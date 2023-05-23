High Notes: Return of Thunderdome, Rosin Edibles Becoming Affordable

Denver dispensary shoppers got lucky over the weekend when Green Dot Labs surprised us with a release of Thunderdome, one of the best strains Colorado has to offer. Covered in gasoline and fermented garlic, a whiff of Thunderdome offers a "gauntlet of terps," as we reported in the 2023 Best of Denver, and the latest drop only builds on that.
The rare Loompas Headband and the not-so-rare Rotten Rozay were also standouts during recent smoke sessions and store visits. And we couldn't help but applaud the lower prices of rosin edibles.
Here are five things to keep an eye on while you're out shopping at Denver dispensaries:
Thunderdome returns
I didn't know that the Best New Colorado Strain was making a comeback, but we're excited to see it. This flower release, the second go-around for Thunderdome, is somehow stankier and stickier than the first drop, with even more catastrophic gas than I'd expected. Every experience I've had with Thunderdome is full of garlic, octane and a subtle sweetness on the back end and is just as impressive as the last, which is hard to pull off in the cannabis world. People were lining up on South Broadway to get jars of this terp bomb last weekend, but you might get lucky by searching for it on the GDL product drop list, and extracted versions will be around longer than the flower.
Affordable rosin edibles
Rosin has never been cheaper at dispensaries, and we've heard of bulk suppliers selling edible-grade rosin for less than $8 a gram, so it was only a matter of time before the edibles came down in price. A few companies have already passed those savings on, including 710 Labs and Robhots, both of which make potent packs of gummies sold for $20 at most dispensaries. The newest (and perhaps cheapest) edibles entry into the rosin race is Koala, an infused candy-bar maker known for its wide variety and low price tags. Koala's already off to a similar start with its rosin bars, with at least five flavors priced at less than $18 out the door at Den-Rec and Nature's Kiss.
Locol Love's solventless hash
If you make solventless hash that isn't rosin, I'm already interested, and Locol Love is doing two versions very well. Made for those of us who don't dab or struggle to top bowls and infuse joints with sticky, goopy rosin, Locol Love's bubble hash and blonde Moroccan (or Lebanese, depending on your interpretation) hash take hits up a few notches without the sap. The bubble hash comes in a fine, powdery form, while each cakey gram of pressed Moroccan is easy to shave off for application. Made from flower grown by Locol Love, one of Colorado's better growers, this hash line is found at dozens of dispensaries along the Front Range.
I've already highlighted Single Source's new pre-packed flower jars, but one strain that slipped through my first go-around deserves extra praise: Loompas Headband. A rare hybrid of OG Kush and Sour Diesel — two classics that have faded commercially but growers still love — Loompas Headband reminds me of the unlabeled Skunk weed I chased before strain selection took over, with equal influences of Diesel and OG. This petrol-dipped juniper berry brings a 50/50 high that plays well with most hours of the day, but don't expect to fool anyone with hand sanitizer or body spray. The Headband doesn't wash away easily.
This mix of GMO and Rozay (part of the Zkittlez family tree) doesn't sound like a combination made for flavor, but the funky mix of sangria, chemical cleaner and funk works. Rotten Rozay just happens to be a popular strain in dispensaries right now, as well, with around twenty different growers, extractors and pre-roll brands all selling various versions. My favorite cut so far comes from Antero Sciences, which was extremely fruity and rancid (in a good way), and also provided a creative high.