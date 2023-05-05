Navigation
Support Us

Marijuana

High Notes: Rise of the Pre-Rolls, Mesa Verde and Single Source

May 5, 2023 9:24AM

Red Roots Rolling Co. has helped spark a pre-roll revolution in Denver dispensaries. Herbert Fuego
Now that the 4/20 dust has settled, we decided to visit some local dispensaries to catch up on new releases and rare finds.

Infused pre-rolled joints, a popular category to emerge in the face of low flower prices, are finally worth shopping for, thanks to more competition. And there are other innovations in the market, too. Here are five brands and products that stand out from the crowd this spring.

Red Roots Rolling Co.
Hash holes are a hot fad right now, and I'm happy to dive in. The big, infused joints burn like an ash doughnut, with hash placed in the center and melting into oil as it burns, leaving as it goes. I'm a firm believer that able fingers should always roll joints for themselves, but twisting up a cigar-sized donk with a rosin snake in the middle isn't easy for the general population. So there's nothing wrong with finding a professional for this task, and Red Roots Rolling Co. was made the job. Containing quality flower, not plant scrapings, and rosin from popular extractors like Mighty Melts, Red Roots pre-rolls are strong enough to get through multiple sessions or get the entire house baked. Grab a dozen Krispy Kremes from when the smoke ends, and make Homer Simpson proud.

Mesa Verde
Forgive me for taking so long to highlight this western Colorado growing operation, but I'm making up for lost time by purchasing every Mesa Verde strain I come across. My eyes were immediately drawn to the oily, violet rendition of Tokyo Sunset, which lived up to the bag appeal, while Mesa Verde's Potato Runtz provided a unique flavor profile that started sour, ended creamy and hit a few other taste buds in between. Mesa Verde's Banana Acai, Kandy Jam, Sherbacio and Spritzer all stand out as well; here's hoping this cultivation's pipeline into Denver widens.
click to enlarge Single Source cannabis flower sold in pre-packed jars.
Single Source's popular flower is now available in pre-packed jars.
Herbert Fuego
Single Source Pre-Packs
I've been a big fan of the Single Source crew for a while. Grower Tony Karas and hash whiz Kennn Wall consistently drop flavorful strains and top-notch rosin, from classics like Sour Diesel to extractor favorites like Papaya Cake, so pre-packed flower is a natural step for the brand as it gains more attention. Although Single Source needs to work on bud dryness, the flower's aromatic qualities and potency are among the best in Colorado. My Strawberry 2.1 was equal parts gassy and jammy, and packed a creative hybrid high, and Single Source's GMO might be my favorite in the state right now. I've seen at least five other Single Source strain jars out there, including Bananasicle and Sunshine Canyon, but expect to see more soon.

Snaxland Extractions
Snaxland has been busy over the last couple of years, branching into new states and opening two dispensaries in Colorado. On the heels of its Denver store opening, Snaxland is already making more moves. The company partnered with West Edison Concentrates to produce shatter and wax from the grow's trim, and plans to launch an edibles line in the future, but our favorite Snax expansion is the branded rosin line, which is made with a handful of different extractors and just dropped a few days ago. The rosin isn't cheap at the moment, but it's still early on the market and that could change.
click to enlarge Escape Artist minis are 0.5 grams each, and infused with live resin.
Escape Artists is known for THC lotion, but the brands mini pre-rolls are worth seeking out.
Herbert Fuego
Escape Artists Minis
Not one but two pre-rolls made the cut? I'm just as surprised, especially since I always viewed Escape Artists as a lotion-first company — but these little joints pack a serious punch, and are the perfect size for a quick session. The five-pack of joints is made with approximately 2.5 grams of flower, with each half-gram joint infused with live resin, enabling multiple people to get lifted on these tiny bones. The flavor is better than anticipated for a pre-roll, and the sustained high speaks for itself.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
