Cannabis Strains Used to Combat Nausea

Dear Stoner: What are good cannabis strains for nausea? I've got a temporary health condition that often makes me queasy.
Green Monster
Dear Green Monster: Any of them. We have plenty of lists breaking down different strains for specific uses — but 99.99 percent of the weed you'll find will have a similar effect on your stomach, especially if you're not a regular user. Strains with stronger body highs tend to bring the munchies most effectively, so anything related to GMO, Sherbet or Key Lime Pie tends to make my stomach loose and ready for food. Gastro Pop, Banana Punch and Cake Crasher are a few popular strains that have recently turned me into a human garbage disposal, as well. Still, it's not the strain that's most important to help with moderate nausea, but consumption method and dosage.
Edibles and oral THC consumption are often just as effective with nausea as smoking, and are even more helpful for some people. A strong edibles high digs deeper holes in my stomach than smoking weed ever could, and the lack of coughing doesn't hurt, either. Dabbing or smoking hash, which is more potent than flower, can also have a stronger impact on the stomach. Be slow and methodical, though, because getting too high or dehydrated will make your nausea worse.
Send questions to [email protected].