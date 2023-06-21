Why Colorado Tokers Love Cake Crasher

Traditional cakes are on the decline. While crepe cakes, cheesecakes and tiramisu are on the upswing or at least still going strong, the classic vanilla and humble yellow varieties are boring now. I was at a wedding last weekend, and the couple decided to stack dozens of thin cookies on top of each other with frosting in between each layer, which is way cooler than plastic pillars and confectionery roses.
Cake Crasher is here to reverse that trend — to force us to back buttercream, vote Chantilly at the polls and stay away from cobblers, cookies and pies. Take a whiff of this creamy, gassy concoction and you'll be swayed to the fluffy side, too. Maybe that's why it's one of the most popular strains in Denver this summer.
A Seed Junky Genetics hybrid of Wedding Cake and Wedding Crasher (which also has Wedding Cake Genetics), the sugar-coated delicacy makes users feel good in all the right places. The high is euphoric, physically relaxing and even a little arousing, with a strong side of the munchies. After standing on your feet all day or suffering through a long commute home, that's one helluva remedy.
Looks: Cake Crasher's buds are usually large, teardrop-shaped and on the lighter side, with sharp, shiny trichomes and dark-purple streaks in the calyxes and fan leaves.
Smell: The smell is just as sticky as the weed, and clings to my clothes like a yogurt stain. Layers of vanilla, cream cheese, Earl Grey and chemical cleaner plug my nostrils for several minutes, with hints of berries and oranges, as well.
Flavor: Cake Crasher's creamy, frosting-like characteristics and berry notes effectively cross over into each toke, with a heavy Chemdog-like blanket covering my tastebuds long after the session ends.
Effects: Shoulders feel lighter and eyes get puffy after a few hits of Cake Crasher. That mental boost is usually replaced by warm, heavy limbs inside of an hour, but the stress relief and uninhibited feelings remain. The hazy high and dry mouth can be too much for public appearances, so keep this for a night inside on the weekend, and whatever or whomever you're doing will feel that much better.
Where to find it: The list is probably longer, but we've spotted Cake Crasher at 1136 Yuma, Alternative Medicine on Capitol Hill, Berkeley Dispensary, Best Colorado Cannabis, Best High Dispensary, Boulder Wellness Cannabis Co., Canna City, Cherry Peak, Chronic Therapy, DANK, Del Mundo Cannabis, Denco, Den-Rec, Elements Boulder, Emerald Fields, Greenfields, Green Cross of Cherry Creek, Green Depot, Green Man by Trees, the Green Solution, Green Valley Dispensary, Herbs 4 You, House of Dankness, Karing Kind, Kind Care of Colorado, L'Eagle, Lakeshore Cannabis, Leiffa, Life Flower Dispensary, Lightshade, Lit, Little Brown House, Local Product of Colorado, the Lodge, Lova, Lowell Gardens, Magnolia Road Cannabis Co., Medicine Man, Mighty Tree, Morrison Gardens, Police & Thieves, Rocky Mountain Cannabis, Silver Stem Fine Cannabis, Simply Pure, Social Cannabis, Spark Dispensary, Stadium Gardens, the Stone, Sunrise Solutions and Terrapin Care Station.
Bloom, 710 Labs, Greenhouse Workz, Mad Creek Cannabis, Rare Dankness and Willie's Reserve all have cuts of Cake Crasher flower out there, while Denco, Elements, Herbs 4 You, House of Dankness and Terrapin Care Station grow in-house versions, as well. We've also seen extractions of the strain by 710 Labs, Airo Brands, Concentrate Supply Co., Egozi, Eureka, Kush Masters, Next 1 Labs, Sano Gardens and Sofa King Medicinal, with infused Cake Crasher joints from Dadirri and rosin gummies by Dialed In.
It's nearly impossible to try every version of Cake Crasher out there, but 710's flower and Persy rosin are the best takes we've found on the strain. The buds were insanely sticky, and each one tasted like a Whole Foods Chantilly cake stuffed with Chemdog. Bloom's cut and Egozi's rosin are also fine representations.
Is there a strain you’d like to see profiled? Email [email protected]