Ask a Stoner: Valentine's Day Edibles

Dear Stoner: Do you have suggestions for Valentine's Day edibles? I couldn't find anything at the dispensary, but I'm a semi-capable cook and know how to make homemade edibles.
Chow Guy
Dear Chow Guy: The Colorado cannabis space is surprisingly lacking in edibles for Valentine's Day. A heart-shaped box of weed chocolates would kill at dispensaries, but I have never seen such a thing for sale. (Seasonal products are still severely under-emphasized in retail pot, but that issue deserves its own column.) You have a few options, though, both at the store and in the kitchen.
1906's Love chocolates come in pink packaging, and each 5-milligram piece is infused with other herbal ingredients that are allegedly arousing. Coda Signature, HighOnLove and Nové also make luxury chocolates and truffles that would fit in with the rest of a Valentine's gift bag. If you get down in the kitchen, though, the possibilities are endless. Melt dispensary chocolate for dipping strawberries, whip up an infused dinner with homemade cannabutter or olive oil, or make various cocktails and mocktails with infused salt, sugar or syrups, all of which are sold in stores. As long as the doses are relatively low, the flavor won't be impacted, so you can weed up anything on V-Day.
