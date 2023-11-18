 Weed Over Alcohol on First Dates: Worth the Hassle? | Westword
Ask a Stoner

Does Suggesting Weed Over Alcohol on First Dates Send the Wrong Signal?

It's good to be straightforward, but be prepared for less options.
November 18, 2023
Cartoon weed smoker
Westword
Dear Stoner: Is it bad or provocative to suggest that we smoke weed on a first date instead of getting drinks? I've had a range of responses from men when I do this, and most of them aren't good.
Hinge Knob

Dear Hinge Knob: The vast majority of dates are creeps, losers and people who ultimately aren't a match, so adding a no-booze, cannabis-only policy only adds to that filter. That's not necessarily a bad thing — you should be straightforward about what you want in a partner — but it will add to your checklist while dating, and probably attract a few pervs who take a first-date joint as an invite to your couch.
click to enlarge Couple smokes weed on a date
Research shows younger generations are moving away from booze in favor of cannabis.
Jacqueline Collins
Don't let someone else's twisted interpretation make you feel like you're doing something "bad," however. Relying on the actions and words of first dates, especially people you've met on an app, is a very slippery slope. Keep holding out for a chivalrous, pot-only hunk — and perhaps consider skewing a little younger. Recent research has shown that Generation Z and Millennial generations, particularly Gen Zers, are forgoing alcohol for cannabis or sober lifestyles, so maybe more potential mates are on the way.

These demands are much easier to make in a liberal, pot-loving state like Colorado instead of in the Midwest or the South. Go to one of several cannabis-friendly events around Denver, and your chances of meeting someone might increase. I'm not talking about industry networking or some dabfest, but something like a yoga session, painting class or comedy show. In fact, go to any yoga session in Denver, and chances are you'll find someone who doesn't drink alcohol. They might do a lot of acid, sure, but let's take this one step at a time.

Iif you ever do get to the point of adding cannabis past first or second base, however, check out this list of sensual weed strains or different ways experts use CBD and THC to enhance up sex.

Send questions to [email protected].
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

