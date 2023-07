Ask a Stoner: My Dispensary Shake Is Always Full of Nugs

The same dispensary continues giving me buds, even though I always ask for the shake deal. They ring it up as shake, but I go home with fat nugs. Do they just like me, or what's going on here?Buying shake at a dispensary essentially means you're getting the bottom of the jar at a discount. Such purchases usually include a mixture of popcorn buds , leaves and fallen calyxes with a good pool of kief at the end, but sometimes a few buds make it through. Depending on the harvest or how the budtenders weigh out purchases, a lot of nugs can survive into the shake stage, and fine people like you get to reap the benefits. This is rare, though.At most pot shops, coming up on a "shake" bottle full of nugs is like finding two yolks in one egg from the grocery store. Budtenders are trained to sell off all the buds before reaching the end of the jar, so this must be factory oversight or an incredible wave of luck with the strains you're choosing, because I doubt you're leaving fat tips as a budget buyer (no offense). Either way, continue riding this hot streak until the fire ends, and don't jinx it by telling friends.