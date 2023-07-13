Ask a Stoner: My Dispensary Shake Is Always Full of Nugs

Dear Stoner: The same dispensary continues giving me buds, even though I always ask for the shake deal. They ring it up as shake, but I go home with fat nugs. Do they just like me, or what's going on here? Electrode
Dear Electrode: Buying shake at a dispensary essentially means you're getting the bottom of the jar at a discount. Such purchases usually include a mixture of popcorn buds, leaves and fallen calyxes with a good pool of kief at the end, but sometimes a few buds make it through. Depending on the harvest or how the budtenders weigh out purchases, a lot of nugs can survive into the shake stage, and fine people like you get to reap the benefits. This is rare, though.
Send questions to [email protected]