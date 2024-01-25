Why Do New Cannabis Brands Burn Out So Fast?

Dear Stoner: Why do cool weed brands go out of business so fast? A new grower whose Blue Dream I fell in love with lasted less than a year, and these THC chocolates I really liked are gone now, too.
Kimberly
Dear Kimberly: Cannabis business turnover has always been common, even when dispensary sales were increasing every month — but compliance issues were just as common back then as financial woes. Now that weed prices are low and sales have been dropping for well over a year, staying in business is especially hard for new growers, extractors and edibles makers that lack funding. George Hashington and So Good were two Colorado cannabis brands founded by true-blue operators that launched to high acclaim — and neither of them is in business anymore. Bigger players, like Coda Signature, have fled Colorado dispensaries, too.
