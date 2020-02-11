 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Ask a Stoner: Will I Still Feel an Edible After Throwing Up?
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Will I Still Feel an Edible After Throwing Up?

Herbert Fuego | February 11, 2020 | 7:35am
AA

Dear Stoner: If I throw up an edible shortly after eating it, will it still get me high?
Chuck

Dear Chuck: If you throw up shortly after popping an aspirin and see the pill in the toilet, then the aspirin probably didn't take hold, did it? Same goes for traditional edibles, such as baked goods and chocolate, but not necessarily for some drinks or hard candies, tinctures and other sublingual products.

Ask a Stoner: Will I Still Feel an Edible After Throwing Up?
Taylor Boylston

Related Stories

Marijuana Deals Near You

It all comes down to bioavailability, or how fast your body absorbs THC. Generally, your body absorbs THC from traditional edibles in the intestinal tract, after which the THC enters your bloodstream and takes you to the moon in anywhere from forty minutes to two hours. Sublingual THC enters your body much faster under the tongue or through different parts of the mouth, getting into the bloodstream within twenty or thirty minutes, albeit not usually in large amounts.

If your edible is a brownie, cookie or something you eat, then throwing up within the first thirty minutes is likely to severely weaken or cancel your high — unless you're down to eat your own puke. My friend's dog does that, and his teeth are still kinda white.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >