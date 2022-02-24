Ask a Stoner: Will a Marijuana-Friendly Movie Theater Ever Come to Denver?

Dear Stoner: I saw an article from a few years back about a weed-friendly movie theater coming to Denver. What happened to that?
Ebert & Reefer
Dear Ebert: Nothing, because that story was completely made up. Every couple of years dating back to 2014, an article pops up about a cannabis-friendly movie theater coming to Denver. It showed up again in 2016 and 2018, when a story described a sixteen-screen multiplex with plans to let viewers light up. Colorado and Denver just recently crafted the rules around public consumption, though, and even now our pot hospitality laws are too restrictive for any decent-sized theater to consider it (though a business group in Gilpin County has been trying to open a movie theater with a cannabis lounge for several years now).
Send questions to [email protected]