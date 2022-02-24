Support Us

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: Will a Marijuana-Friendly Movie Theater Ever Come to Denver?

February 24, 2022 5:59AM

Westword
Dear Stoner: I saw an article from a few years back about a weed-friendly movie theater coming to Denver. What happened to that?
Ebert & Reefer

Dear Ebert: Nothing, because that story was completely made up. Every couple of years dating back to 2014, an article pops up about a cannabis-friendly movie theater coming to Denver. It showed up again in 2016 and 2018, when a story described a sixteen-screen multiplex with plans to let viewers light up. Colorado and Denver just recently crafted the rules around public consumption, though, and even now our pot hospitality laws are too restrictive for any decent-sized theater to consider it (though a business group in Gilpin County has been trying to open a movie theater with a cannabis lounge for several years now).
If a Denver movie theater wanted to allow marijuana use, it could only be open to viewers 21 and up, couldn’t serve booze, and would have to be located in an eligible part of the city, of which there are few. Not impossible, but very unlikely. Hey, as someone who once sent his dad a tweet about a fake LeBron James injury from an account called @BallsackSports, I can’t make fun.

