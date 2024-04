Aerosmith Bringing Final Tour to Denver

Aerosmith Farewell Tour Dates

The rock icons of Aerosmith have announced new dates for their farewell tour dubbed "Peace Out," which was postponed last year after vocalist Steven Tyler fractured his larynx The tour will stop at Ball Arena on Monday, November 18; all tickets to the previous show will be honored. Tickets for the rescheduled dates will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 12, at ticketmaster.com . The Black Crowes will be joining Aerosmith for all dates except the kick-off, on September 20.The tour was announced by the band via a video that includes such guest stars as Dolly Parton, Eminem, Slash and Ringo Starr reacting to the news of Aerosmith's final run. Watch it below:Fri Sep 20 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena (NEW SHOW)Mon Sep 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center (NEW SHOW)Thu Sep 26 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! CenterSun Sep 29 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouseWed Oct 02 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum CenterSat Oct 05 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling ArenaTue Oct 08 – Washington, DC – Capital One ArenaFri Oct 11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm ArenaMon Oct 14 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise CenterThu Oct 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank ArenaSun Oct 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone ArenaThu Oct 31 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint CenterSun Nov 03 – San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank CenterWed Nov 06 – Austin, TX – Moody CenterSat Nov 09 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines CenterTue Nov 12 – Tulsa, OK – BOK CenterFri Nov 15 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health CenterThu Nov 21 – Portland, OR – Moda CenterSun Nov 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge ArenaWed Nov 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta CenterSat Nov 30 – San Francisco, CA – Chase CenterWed Dec 04 – San Jose, CA – SAP CenterSat Dec 07 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia ForumSat Dec 28 – Newark, NJ - Prudential CenterTue Dec 31 – Boston, MA – TD GardenSat Jan 04 – Detroit, MI - Little Caesars ArenaTue Jan 07 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank ArenaFri Jan 10 – Montreal, QC – Bell CentreMon Jan 13 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein CenterThu Jan 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge FieldhouseSun Jan 19 – Chicago, IL – United CenterWed Jan 22 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy CenterSat Jan 25 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile CenterTues Feb 11 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center (NEW SHOW)Fri Feb 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie ArenaMon Feb 17 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank ArenaThu Feb 20 – Raleigh, NC – PNC ArenaSun Feb 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square GardenWed Feb 26 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center