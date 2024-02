Wolf Wednesdays Amp Up the Denver Hip-Hop Scene

Holtz organized her first open mic, affectionately titled Wolf Wednesdays , in May 2021. The event jumped from venue to venue, lingering at the Monkey Barrel, the Fancy Penguin and the 778 before finding its current home at River Bar. At first, most nights were slow — five or six performers participated, performing lengthy sets and languishing in the extra stage time. But Holtz didn't let the low attendance discourage her."I knew the potential that it held," she reflects. "Finally, when I figured out some things on how to really boost the event, oh, my goodness, we just went to the next level."