Controversy Over 9News Security Guard Killing Not Over Despite Dropped Charges

On March 21, this report became reality. But uproar over the case is far from over. KNUS talk-show host Steffan Tubbs, who branded Denver DA Beth McCann's decision not to take Dolloff to trial "pathetic" on Twitter, is calling on Governor Jared Polis to get involved. Conservative commentator Michelle Malkin is also up in arms that Dolloff won't be going to trial, and Keltner's sister promises that a lawsuit over the entire matter will be coming soon.
The shooting followed a confrontation between Muster supporter Keltner and a BLM protester who was caught on video yelling "Mace me, motherfucker!" Keltner was spraying a chemical agent when Dolloff opened fire.
At the time, Dolloff was working as a security guard for 9News, which had hired him as an independent contractor through Pinkerton, the venerable security company. But afterward, the station learned that Dolloff wasn't licensed to perform this job in Denver. 9News has also maintained that it had no idea Dolloff was armed; his concealed-carry permit was issued through Elbert County, whose sheriff canceled it following Keltner's death.
Pinkerton and Isborn Security Services, Dolloff's actual employer, lost their licenses to operate within the City and County of Denver and can't reapply until 2025.
Outside the Denver courthouse where the charge against Dolloff was tossed, Suzan Keltner, sister of Lee, staged a protest; she told Denver7 that she plans to sue Dolloff, 9News, the City and County of Denver and Pinkerton over her brother's death.
The statement issued by McCann acknowledges the unhappiness of Suzan and her supporters. "Lee Keltner’s death was a tragedy, and I understand that this decision is difficult to accept for those who loved him," she noted. "My heart goes out to the friends and family of Mr. Keltner."
However, "without provocation, Mr. Keltner verbally threatened and physically assaulted Mr. Dolloff and was the initial aggressor before being shot," McCann continued. "Under Colorado’s law, Matthew Dolloff had no duty to retreat and was legally justified in his actions. While I do not agree with Mr. Dolloff’s decision to use lethal force, the fact remains he had the right to do so under our law. I do not believe violence and guns have any place at a peaceful protest. Firearms increase the dangerousness of these gatherings. Sadly, the presence of a firearm escalated an altercation into a deadly situation."
In the hours that followed, a battle to shape Keltner's image raged on social media, with left-wing groups retweeting images from the Colorado Springs Anti-Fascists that allegedly showed Keltner causing trouble at previous events and supporters showing pics of him holding babies and smiling benignly.
Malkin took a more aggressive stance, penning an essay headlined "Denver Covers Up Assassination," while talk-show host Tubbs called for Polis to insert himself into the matter via this message.
Westword has reached out to Polis's office for comment about that request. But whether the governor takes action or not, the controversy over the shooting seems likely to linger for months, if not years, to come.
@GovofCO @jaredpolis @PolisForCO: you are a good man. This needs attention. You got involved in the trucker case - get involved here. A despicable failure within the @DenverDAsOffice and with @BethDAlady.@COAttnyGeneral @pweiser: this needs your attention.#LeeKeltner pic.twitter.com/G8MwbA0ct6— 🇺🇸 The Steffan Tubbs Show🇺🇦 (@TubbsShow) March 22, 2022