Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Law Enforcement

Controversy Over 9News Security Guard Killing Not Over Despite Dropped Charges

March 22, 2022 8:28AM

Suzan Keltner, Lee Keltner's sister, protesting the decision to drop the prosecution of Matthew Dolloff.
Suzan Keltner, Lee Keltner's sister, protesting the decision to drop the prosecution of Matthew Dolloff. CBS4 Denver
On March 10, news broke that the Denver District Attorney's Office planned to drop a second-degree murder charge against Matthew Dolloff, the 9News security guard who fatally shot Lee Keltner, 49, during two dueling protests — the so-called "Patriot muster" and a Black Lives Matter action — at Civic Center Park on October 10, 2020, because prosecutors doubted they could overcome his claim of self-defense.

On March 21, this report became reality. But uproar over the case is far from over. KNUS talk-show host Steffan Tubbs, who branded Denver DA Beth McCann's decision not to take Dolloff to trial "pathetic" on Twitter, is calling on Governor Jared Polis to get involved. Conservative commentator Michelle Malkin is also up in arms that Dolloff won't be going to trial, and Keltner's sister promises that a lawsuit over the entire matter will be coming soon.

The shooting followed a confrontation between Muster supporter Keltner and a BLM protester who was caught on video yelling "Mace me, motherfucker!" Keltner was spraying a chemical agent when Dolloff opened fire.

At the time, Dolloff was working as a security guard for 9News, which had hired him as an independent contractor through Pinkerton, the venerable security company. But afterward, the station learned that Dolloff wasn't licensed to perform this job in Denver. 9News has also maintained that it had no idea Dolloff was armed; his concealed-carry permit was issued through Elbert County, whose sheriff canceled it following Keltner's death.

Pinkerton and Isborn Security Services, Dolloff's actual employer, lost their licenses to operate within the City and County of Denver and can't reapply until 2025.

Outside the Denver courthouse where the charge against Dolloff was tossed, Suzan Keltner, sister of Lee, staged a protest; she told Denver7 that she plans to sue Dolloff, 9News, the City and County of Denver and Pinkerton over her brother's death.

The statement issued by McCann acknowledges the unhappiness of Suzan and her supporters. "Lee Keltner’s death was a tragedy, and I understand that this decision is difficult to accept for those who loved him," she noted. "My heart goes out to the friends and family of Mr. Keltner."

However, "without provocation, Mr. Keltner verbally threatened and physically assaulted Mr. Dolloff and was the initial aggressor before being shot," McCann continued. "Under Colorado’s law, Matthew Dolloff had no duty to retreat and was legally justified in his actions. While I do not agree with Mr. Dolloff’s decision to use lethal force, the fact remains he had the right to do so under our law. I do not believe violence and guns have any place at a peaceful protest. Firearms increase the dangerousness of these gatherings. Sadly, the presence of a firearm escalated an altercation into a deadly situation."

In the hours that followed, a battle to shape Keltner's image raged on social media, with left-wing groups retweeting images from the Colorado Springs Anti-Fascists that allegedly showed Keltner causing trouble at previous events and supporters showing pics of him holding babies and smiling benignly.

Malkin took a more aggressive stance, penning an essay headlined "Denver Covers Up Assassination," while talk-show host Tubbs called for Polis to insert himself into the matter via this message.
Westword has reached out to Polis's office for comment about that request. But whether the governor takes action or not, the controversy over the shooting seems likely to linger for months, if not years, to come.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.
Contact: Michael Roberts

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation