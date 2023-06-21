Homeless Encampments Along Aurora's Highways Reveal Growing Unsheltered Population

The space near highways is "less vegetated, more open," she explains, noting how people may also go to "higher-trafficked areas" because they're closer to amenities or services like "a business opportunity, food, bathroom. There are things that are kind of in closer proximity when camping in urban corridors."

"There are definitely areas that people tend toward more than others," Posser says. "Just like anyone else that has a neighborhood that they're familiar with — they know the people and businesses and services — they tend to stay in places that they know or where they feel safer or where there's something else that's keeping them."