Here's the Rest of the Best: Our Readers' Picks!

Our Best of Denver 2020 Readers' Poll went live on January 22 — just two months ago, but it seems like an eternity. Thousands of readers filled out the poll, voting for their favorites in about 150 categories — many of them in industries that have now been put on hold, some never to return. Other businesses had to change course.
So we did, too, turning our annual celebration of the city into a survival guide, full of news you can use right now. Because of that, we did not include our own picks for the original Readers' Poll category, which usually account for the bulk of the issue. We'll share those editorial choices when we return to a new normal and can go out and about again, and actually experience those winners in action.
A sign of the times: In the very first category in our Readers' Poll, Best Free Food, readers chose Costco. Which stopped offering free samples weeks ago, as concerns about coronavirus spread.
Although you may not be able to sample all of the winners chosen by our readers, we still wanted to share their choices with you, in what's now almost a snapshot of life in Denver in very early 2020.
Read the complete Best of Denver: A Survival Guide here. Meanwhile, the Best of Denver 2020 Readers' Poll winners are:
Food & Drink
Best Free Food: Costco
Best Restaurant Over Twenty Years Old: Bastien's Restaurant
Best New Restaurant: Broadway Roxy
Best Coffeehouse: Huckleberry Roasters
Best New Coffeehouse: Queens Eleven
Best New Bar: Mick Mullen’s Irish Bar
Best Dive Bar: Candlelight Tavern
Best Wine Bar: Noble Riot
Best Cidery: Stem Ciders
Best Colorado Distillery: Laws Whiskey House
Best Distillery Taproom: Mythology Distillery
Best Brewery Taproom: Denver Beer Co.
Best New Brewery Taproom: Raices Brewing Company
Best Ice Cream/Gelato Shop: Little Man Ice Cream
Best Doughnuts: Voodoo Doughnut
Best Bakery — Sweet: Tokyo Premium Bakery
Best Bakery — Savory: Maria Empanada
Best Gluten-Free Menu: Acova
Best Kids’ Menu: Rhein Haus
Best Food Truck/Cart: Stokes Poke
Best Food Hall: Stanley Marketplace
Best Vegan Restaurant: City, O’ City
Best Veggie Burger: Meta Burger
Best Hamburger: Snarfburger
Best French Fries: Snarfburger
Best Mac and Cheese: Mac Nation Cafe
Best Fried Chicken: The Post Brewing
Best Chicken Wings: Fire on the Mountain
Best Chicken Sandwich: Birdcall
Best Sandwich Shop: Stack Subs
Best Fast-Casual Concept: Mighty Burger
Best Southern Restaurant: Sassafras American Eatery
Best Barbecue Restaurant: Smok
Best Steakhouse: Urban Farmer
Best Seafood Restaurant: Jax Fish House
Best Sushi Bar: Sushi Den
Best Oysters: Morin
Best Poke: Stokes Poke
Best Ramen: Uncle
Best Pho: Pho Duy
Best Dim Sum: Star Kitchen
Best Japanese Restaurant: Izakaya Den
Best Chinese Restaurant: Q House
Best Vietnamese Restaurant: New Saigon
Best Thai Restaurant: Taste of Thailand
Best Korean Restaurant: Seoul BBQ & Sushi
Best Indian Restaurant: Little India
Best Ethiopian Restaurant: The Ethiopian Restaurant
Best African Restaurant (Not Ethiopian): African Grill and Bar
Best Middle Eastern Restaurant: Jerusalem Restaurant
Best Mediterranean Restaurant: Safta
Best Italian Restaurant: Jovanina's Broken Italian
Best Old-School Italian Restaurant: Gaetano’s
Best Pizzeria: Blue Pan Pizza
Best Thin-Crust Pizza: White Pie
Best Thick-Crust Pizza: Blue Pan
Best French Restaurant: Morin
Best German/Eastern European Restaurant: Rhein Haus
Best Central/South American Restaurant (Not Mexican): La Chiva
Best House Margarita: Kachina Cantina
Best Green Chile: Santiago’s
Best Vegetarian Green Chile: Illegal Pete’s
Best Nachos: Esters Neighborhood Pub
Best Tacos: Kachina Cantina
Best Tamales: Tamale Kitchen
Best Breakfast Burrito: Renegade Burrito
Best Breakfast Sandwich: Rosenberg’s
Best Breakfast Restaurant: Snooze
Best Brunch: The Corner Office
Best Bottomless Brunch Drink Deal: Esters Neighborhood Pub
Best Bloody Mary Bar: Esters Neighborhood Pub
Best Afternoon Happy Hour: The Corner Office
Best Late-Night Happy Hour: Cart-Driver
Best 24/7 Restaurant: Breakfast King
Best Hotel Restaurant: The Nickel
Best Hotel Bar: Death & Co.
Best Restaurant Patio: Last Stand Tavern
Best Rooftop Patio: Ale House
Best Patio for Pets: Denver Beer Co.
Goods & Services
Best Free Service: Mile High on the Cheap
Best Denver Podcast: ProCO360
Best Store at DIA: Tattered Cover
Best Store on Broadway: Mutiny Information Cafe
Best Store on Colfax Avenue: Argonaut Liquor
Best Store on the 16th Street Mall: Colorado Artisan Center
Best Store in Cherry Creek: West Elm
Best Flea Market: Mile High Flea Market
Best Thrift Store: ARC
Best Adult Store: Fascinations
Best Used Bookstore: Capitol Hill Books
Best Record Store: Twist & Shout
Best Liquor Store — Selection: Argonaut
Best Liquor Store — Price: Argonaut
Best Wine Shop: Mondo Vino
Sports & Recreation
Best Sports League: Play Mile High
Best Denver Rec Center: Carla Madison
Best Denver Mountain Park: Red Rocks Park
Best Dog Park: Cherry Creek Dog Off Leash Area
Best Golf Course in Metro Denver: Willis Case
Best Mini Golf Course: Urban Putt
Best Bike Path in Metro Denver: Cherry Creek Bike Path
Best Mountain-Bike Trail: North Table Mountain Park
Best Hike in Metro Denver: High Line Canal
Best Hike Within Two Hours of Denver: Alderfer/Three Sisters Park
Best Hot Spring: Strawberry Hot Springs
Best Public Swimming Pool: Congress Park
Best Fourteener for a Tourist: Bierstadt
Best Fourteener for a Local: Longs Peak
Best Ski Run for the Hardcore: Pallavicini at A-Basin
Best Ski Run for a Newbie: Schoolmarm at Keystone
Best Trail Running Race: Ragnar Colorado
Best Road Running Race: Colfax Marathon
Best Running Store: Runners Roost
Best Outdoor-Gear Store: REI Flagship
Best Arcade for Adults: 1up Colfax
Best Arcade for Kids: Stanley Arcade
Best Sports Bar for Cheering the Broncos: Last Stand Tavern
Best Sports Bar for Soccer Fans: The British Bulldog
Best Sports Bar for Watching Games: Last Stand Tavern
Best Sports Bar for Playing Games: Blake Street Tavern
Best Sports Bar for Food and Drink: Last Stand Tavern
Arts & Entertainment
Best Free Entertainment: Denver Beer Co. Run Club
Best Free Tour: Celestial Seasonings
Best Annual Festival: Great Mexican Beer Fiesta
Best New Public Art: “La Veleta,” by Jaime Molina
Best New Street Art: Crush Walls
Best Alley for Seeing Art: Art District on Santa Fe
Best New Gallery: Mirus Gallery
Best High-End Gallery: Mirus Gallery
Best Gallery for Emerging Artists: 40 West Studios
Best Museum for Out-of-Towners: Denver Art Museum
Best Museum for Locals: Denver Art Museum
Best Museum Programming: Denver Art Museum
Best New Theater Company: Miscreant Theatre Collective
Best Theater for New Plays: Curious Theatre Company
Best Theater for the Classics: Phamaly Theatre Company
Best Theater for Musicals: Buell Theatre
Best Immersive Experience: The Black Box
Best Experimental Art Space: Mirus Gallery
Best Literary Platform: Tattered Cover
Best Movie Theater — Food/Drink: Alamo Drafthouse
Best Movie Theater — Programming: Alamo Drafthouse
Best Storytelling Night: Mortified Colorado
Best Comedy Night: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse
Best Trivia Night: Cerveceria Colorado
Best Karaoke Night: Armida’s
Best Blues Night: Lincoln's Roadhouse
Best Open-Mic Night — Music: Broadway Roxy
Best Open-Mic Night — Comedy: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse
Best LGBTQ Bar: Tracks
Best DIY Venue: Seventh Circle Music Collective
Best All-Ages Venue: Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Best New Venue: Mission Ballroom
Best Country Venue: Grizzly Rose
Best Hip-Hop Club: Temple Nightclub
Best Rock Club: Howl at the Moon
Best Jazz Club: Nocturne
Best Latin Club: La Rumba
Best Dance Club: The Black Box
Best EDM Club: The Black Box
Best New Club: Neon Baby
Cannabis Culture
Best Colorado Hemp Product: Stratos CBD
Best CBD Store: Native Roots Wellness
Best Cannabis-Friendly Class/Tour: My 420 Tours
Best Cultivation: LivWell Enlightened Health
Best Selection at a Dispensary: Diego Pellicer
Best Bargains at a Dispensary: The Green Solution
Best Cannabis Vape Cartridge: NectarBee
Best Edibles Company: Koala Brands
Best Extractor: NectarBee
Best Medical-Only Dispensary: Standing Akimbo
Best Dispensary for a Stoner: The Joint by Cannabis
Best Dispensary for a Lightweight: Diego Pellicer
Best Dispensary for a Tourist: Diego Pellicer
