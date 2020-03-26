Here's the Rest of the Best: Our Readers' Picks!

Our Best of Denver 2020 Readers' Poll went live on January 22 — just two months ago, but it seems like an eternity. Thousands of readers filled out the poll, voting for their favorites in about 150 categories — many of them in industries that have now been put on hold, some never to return. Other businesses had to change course.

So we did, too, turning our annual celebration of the city into a survival guide, full of news you can use right now. Because of that, we did not include our own picks for the original Readers' Poll category, which usually account for the bulk of the issue. We'll share those editorial choices when we return to a new normal and can go out and about again, and actually experience those winners in action.

Westword

A sign of the times: In the very first category in our Readers' Poll, Best Free Food, readers chose Costco. Which stopped offering free samples weeks ago, as concerns about coronavirus spread.

Although you may not be able to sample all of the winners chosen by our readers, we still wanted to share their choices with you, in what's now almost a snapshot of life in Denver in very early 2020.

Read the complete Best of Denver: A Survival Guide here. Meanwhile, the Best of Denver 2020 Readers' Poll winners are:



Food & Drink

Best Free Food: Costco

Best Restaurant Over Twenty Years Old: Bastien's Restaurant

Best New Restaurant: Broadway Roxy

Best Coffeehouse: Huckleberry Roasters

Best New Coffeehouse: Queens Eleven

Best New Bar: Mick Mullen’s Irish Bar

Best Dive Bar: Candlelight Tavern

Best Wine Bar: Noble Riot

Best Cidery: Stem Ciders

Best Colorado Distillery: Laws Whiskey House

Best Distillery Taproom: Mythology Distillery

Best Brewery Taproom: Denver Beer Co.

Best New Brewery Taproom: Raices Brewing Company

Best Ice Cream/Gelato Shop: Little Man Ice Cream

Best Doughnuts: Voodoo Doughnut

Best Bakery — Sweet: Tokyo Premium Bakery

Best Bakery — Savory: Maria Empanada

Best Gluten-Free Menu: Acova

Best Kids’ Menu: Rhein Haus

Best Food Truck/Cart: Stokes Poke

Best Food Hall: Stanley Marketplace

Best Vegan Restaurant: City, O’ City

Best Veggie Burger: Meta Burger

Best Hamburger: Snarfburger

Best French Fries: Snarfburger

Best Mac and Cheese: Mac Nation Cafe

Best Fried Chicken: The Post Brewing

Best Chicken Wings: Fire on the Mountain

Best Chicken Sandwich: Birdcall

Best Sandwich Shop: Stack Subs

Best Fast-Casual Concept: Mighty Burger

Best Southern Restaurant: Sassafras American Eatery

Best Barbecue Restaurant: Smok

Best Steakhouse: Urban Farmer

Best Seafood Restaurant: Jax Fish House

Best Sushi Bar: Sushi Den

Best Oysters: Morin

Best Poke: Stokes Poke

Best Ramen: Uncle

Best Pho: Pho Duy

Best Dim Sum: Star Kitchen

Best Japanese Restaurant: Izakaya Den

Best Chinese Restaurant: Q House

Best Vietnamese Restaurant: New Saigon

Best Thai Restaurant: Taste of Thailand

Best Korean Restaurant: Seoul BBQ & Sushi

Best Indian Restaurant: Little India

Best Ethiopian Restaurant: The Ethiopian Restaurant

Best African Restaurant (Not Ethiopian): African Grill and Bar

Best Middle Eastern Restaurant: Jerusalem Restaurant

Best Mediterranean Restaurant: Safta

Best Italian Restaurant: Jovanina's Broken Italian

Best Old-School Italian Restaurant: Gaetano’s

Best Pizzeria: Blue Pan Pizza

Best Thin-Crust Pizza: White Pie

Best Thick-Crust Pizza: Blue Pan

Best French Restaurant: Morin

Best German/Eastern European Restaurant: Rhein Haus

Best Central/South American Restaurant (Not Mexican): La Chiva

Best House Margarita: Kachina Cantina

Best Green Chile: Santiago’s

Best Vegetarian Green Chile: Illegal Pete’s

Best Nachos: Esters Neighborhood Pub

Best Tacos: Kachina Cantina

Best Tamales: Tamale Kitchen

Best Breakfast Burrito: Renegade Burrito

Best Breakfast Sandwich: Rosenberg’s

Best Breakfast Restaurant: Snooze

Best Brunch: The Corner Office

Best Bottomless Brunch Drink Deal: Esters Neighborhood Pub

Best Bloody Mary Bar: Esters Neighborhood Pub

Best Afternoon Happy Hour: The Corner Office

Best Late-Night Happy Hour: Cart-Driver

Best 24/7 Restaurant: Breakfast King

Best Hotel Restaurant: The Nickel

Best Hotel Bar: Death & Co.

Best Restaurant Patio: Last Stand Tavern

Best Rooftop Patio: Ale House

Best Patio for Pets: Denver Beer Co.





Goods & Services

Best Free Service: Mile High on the Cheap

Best Denver Podcast: ProCO360

Best Store at DIA: Tattered Cover

Best Store on Broadway: Mutiny Information Cafe

Best Store on Colfax Avenue: Argonaut Liquor

Best Store on the 16th Street Mall: Colorado Artisan Center

Best Store in Cherry Creek: West Elm

Best Flea Market: Mile High Flea Market

Best Thrift Store: ARC

Best Adult Store: Fascinations

Best Used Bookstore: Capitol Hill Books

Best Record Store: Twist & Shout

Best Liquor Store — Selection: Argonaut

Best Liquor Store — Price: Argonaut

Best Wine Shop: Mondo Vino

Sports & Recreation

Best Sports League: Play Mile High

Best Denver Rec Center: Carla Madison

Best Denver Mountain Park: Red Rocks Park

Best Dog Park: Cherry Creek Dog Off Leash Area

Best Golf Course in Metro Denver: Willis Case

Best Mini Golf Course: Urban Putt

Best Bike Path in Metro Denver: Cherry Creek Bike Path

Best Mountain-Bike Trail: North Table Mountain Park

Best Hike in Metro Denver: High Line Canal

Best Hike Within Two Hours of Denver: Alderfer/Three Sisters Park

Best Hot Spring: Strawberry Hot Springs

Best Public Swimming Pool: Congress Park

Best Fourteener for a Tourist: Bierstadt

Best Fourteener for a Local: Longs Peak

Best Ski Run for the Hardcore: Pallavicini at A-Basin

Best Ski Run for a Newbie: Schoolmarm at Keystone

Best Trail Running Race: Ragnar Colorado

Best Road Running Race: Colfax Marathon

Best Running Store: Runners Roost

Best Outdoor-Gear Store: REI Flagship

Best Arcade for Adults: 1up Colfax

Best Arcade for Kids: Stanley Arcade

Best Sports Bar for Cheering the Broncos: Last Stand Tavern

Best Sports Bar for Soccer Fans: The British Bulldog

Best Sports Bar for Watching Games: Last Stand Tavern

Best Sports Bar for Playing Games: Blake Street Tavern

Best Sports Bar for Food and Drink: Last Stand Tavern

Arts & Entertainment

Best Free Entertainment: Denver Beer Co. Run Club

Best Free Tour: Celestial Seasonings

Best Annual Festival: Great Mexican Beer Fiesta

Best New Public Art: “La Veleta,” by Jaime Molina

Best New Street Art: Crush Walls

Best Alley for Seeing Art: Art District on Santa Fe

Best New Gallery: Mirus Gallery

Best High-End Gallery: Mirus Gallery

Best Gallery for Emerging Artists: 40 West Studios

Best Museum for Out-of-Towners: Denver Art Museum

Best Museum for Locals: Denver Art Museum

Best Museum Programming: Denver Art Museum

Best New Theater Company: Miscreant Theatre Collective

Best Theater for New Plays: Curious Theatre Company

Best Theater for the Classics: Phamaly Theatre Company

Best Theater for Musicals: Buell Theatre

Best Immersive Experience: The Black Box

Best Experimental Art Space: Mirus Gallery

Best Literary Platform: Tattered Cover

Best Movie Theater — Food/Drink: Alamo Drafthouse

Best Movie Theater — Programming: Alamo Drafthouse

Best Storytelling Night: Mortified Colorado

Best Comedy Night: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse

Best Trivia Night: Cerveceria Colorado

Best Karaoke Night: Armida’s

Best Blues Night: Lincoln's Roadhouse

Best Open-Mic Night — Music: Broadway Roxy

Best Open-Mic Night — Comedy: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse

Best LGBTQ Bar: Tracks

Best DIY Venue: Seventh Circle Music Collective

Best All-Ages Venue: Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Best New Venue: Mission Ballroom

Best Country Venue: Grizzly Rose

Best Hip-Hop Club: Temple Nightclub

Best Rock Club: Howl at the Moon

Best Jazz Club: Nocturne

Best Latin Club: La Rumba

Best Dance Club: The Black Box

Best EDM Club: The Black Box

Best New Club: Neon Baby

Cannabis Culture

Best Colorado Hemp Product: Stratos CBD

Best CBD Store: Native Roots Wellness

Best Cannabis-Friendly Class/Tour: My 420 Tours

Best Cultivation: LivWell Enlightened Health

Best Selection at a Dispensary: Diego Pellicer

Best Bargains at a Dispensary: The Green Solution

Best Cannabis Vape Cartridge: NectarBee

Best Edibles Company: Koala Brands

Best Extractor: NectarBee

Best Medical-Only Dispensary: Standing Akimbo

Best Dispensary for a Stoner: The Joint by Cannabis

Best Dispensary for a Lightweight: Diego Pellicer

Best Dispensary for a Tourist: Diego Pellicer

Those are the readers' choices. See all the winners of the Best of Denver: A Survival Guide here.