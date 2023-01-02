Broncos Twitter Reaction: New Coach, Same Old Team in Loss to Chiefs

click to enlarge The discounting on Russell Wilson jerseys has begun. Photo by Michael Roberts

holy fuck. the broncos scored more then 20 points.



did the chiefs have there practice squad play most of the game? — Justin W Ramthun (@23Ramthun) January 1, 2023

@Broncos give Jerry Rosburg a chance at head coach. He is doing good things and is committed to our beloved team — Jacob Cline (@JacobCl98530304) January 2, 2023

BRONCOS COUNTRY WHAT HAPPPPPPEENNNNNEDDDDUUHHH https://t.co/o7oVn9qFFn — gage (@FuckGxge) January 1, 2023

Hackett sucks and was part of the problem, Wilson didn't exactly start cooking up to expections or his contract yesterday.



222 yards is okay, not great. He still turned the ball over twice.



He needs to show up. We need to not give him try hard awards in the mean time. — Mountain Man (@MountainMan998) January 2, 2023

Jim Harbaugh can stay in #Michigan and continue to guide my #Wolverines. I'm feeling like Jerry Rosburg should get a shot to be the #Broncos head coach---contrary to those who don't know what they're talking about---Denver is not a bad job---and ownership is just getting good. — Keith Russell (@KeithBeingKeith) January 2, 2023

Fuck the Denver broncos — Double00SO (@KEYSFORTHELOOO) January 1, 2023

Hey no matter what, Rosberg brought some fire for them. He was a good presence on the sideline. This is from a Chiefs fan — Davey (@DaveyDatitagain) January 2, 2023

Imagine if the Broncos had a QB worth a fuck — G. Joslyn (@GJoslyn91) January 1, 2023

Honestly, after this Broncos season, I’m definitely on Future’s side. Fuck Russ. — Niko (@nikosmodernlife) January 1, 2023

Really like Rosburg a lot, & I think he is the perfect guy to coach these last 2 games but for this franchise to move forward it needs a NEW voice, to change the narrative. Jerry has been a bright light in the chaos of this season & hope he stays on staff next yr #BroncosCountry https://t.co/QLv2fXyVYv — Mile High Magic (@SoCalBroncosGuy) January 2, 2023

FUCK YOU BRONCOS YALL SUCK — Aqsul (11-4) (@Aqsul1) January 1, 2023

Broncos would have made the playoffs with Rosberg as HC from day 1. https://t.co/G2jX3JZe4K — Polish Filipino (@PolishFilipino) January 2, 2023

If Broncos hire Jerry Rosburg for head coach he won't be starting cold. — Mets is all you need (@MetsRox) January 2, 2023

Lmao Broncos pulled a Any Given Sunday with Russell Wilson there. O-Line said fuck it — Ian Aywood Smh (@SuchAndSuchDJ1) January 1, 2023

If he's willing, I want Jerry Rosburg on staff, in any capacity, next season. #Broncos — Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) January 1, 2023

Takeaways from the @Broncos 27 – 24 loss to the Chiefs:



Nathaniel Hackett sucks. #BroncosCountry — Jon Evans  (@maybejonevans) January 2, 2023

Denver should definitely consider keeping Rosburg around next season.



I just don’t know where exactly he’d fit into the organization. — Edge (@BroncosEdge_) January 1, 2023

This man, Jerry Rosburg, brings the right intensity to the Broncos. pic.twitter.com/foFRfa8vLm — Bill Bridges (@BillBeDaMan) January 1, 2023

Fuck this loss

Fuck the Chiefs

Fuck this season

Fuck all the injuries

Fuck our Offensive Line

Fuck this fuckin bullshit man



With that said,Im still #BroncosCountry 4 life.

I bleed Orange and Blue. Trust me. I seen it just know when my heart was ripped out again!#DB4L#GB² — ~Fuckity Fuckin Go Broncos~ (@Gobroncos239) January 1, 2023

It would be real neat if this hangover would go away — Broncos suck (@SadBroncosFann) January 2, 2023