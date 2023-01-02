Support Us

Commentary

Broncos Twitter Reaction: New Coach, Same Old Team in Loss to Chiefs

January 2, 2023 7:15AM

Interim head coach Jerry Rosburg met the press after the Broncos January 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Quite a few things have changed for your Denver Broncos over the past week. After getting blown out by Baker Mayfield (!) and the Los Angeles Rams, ownership-group leader Greg Penner made disgruntled fans' dreams come true by firing embattled coach Nathaniel Hackett and asking Jerry Rosburg to oversee the squad on an interim basis. And Rosburg quickly won plaudits for his tough-talking style and no-nonsense moves, such as firing special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes and offensive line coach Butch Barry.

But on January 1, the Broncos started out the new year on an all-too-familiar note, by losing to the Kansas City Chiefs for the fifteenth consecutive time, this time by a 27-24 score.

Afterward, pundits wheeled out the tired moral-victory narrative, just as they did on December 11, when Kansas City bested Denver in closer-than-expected fashion, 34-28. Moreover, the citizens of Broncos Country seemed more receptive this time around, owing in part to their newly minted fondness for Rosburg, who demonstrated passion on the sidelines never shown by the often befuddled-looking Hackett.

In the end, though, it was the same old Broncos. Quarterback Russell Wilson may have competed 26 of his 38 passes, but for just 222 yards — a measly average of 5.8 yards per attempt. Moreover, his two touchdown runs were offset by a gut-wrenching interception in the fourth quarter, which KC quickly turned into six points, and a failed comeback effort in the waning minutes that netted a grand total of ten yards in five plays.

Patrick Mahomes and his fellow Chiefs, meanwhile, never seemed to doubt that they'd emerge victorious — something that was abundantly clear to any Broncos booster who wasn't still drunk from partying the previous night. Yet the Twitter reaction after the inevitable was mixed, with some loyalists praising Rosburg even as others lamented the outcome in the most profane manner possible.
click to enlarge
The discounting on Russell Wilson jerseys has begun.
Photo by Michael Roberts
For me, though, the most profound statement about Denver's season to date came when I visited King Soopers following the final whistle and discovered that Russell Wilson jerseys were on sale for 70 percent off — which seemed appropriate, since Russ had delivered about 30 percent of what was expected of him.

Continue to see our choices for the most memorable post-game tweets.

Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.
