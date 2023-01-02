Broncos Twitter Reaction: New Coach, Same Old Team in Loss to Chiefs

But on January 1, the Broncos started out the new year on an all-too-familiar note, by losing to the Kansas City Chiefs for the fifteenth consecutive time, this time by a 27-24 score.
Afterward, pundits wheeled out the tired moral-victory narrative, just as they did on December 11, when Kansas City bested Denver in closer-than-expected fashion, 34-28. Moreover, the citizens of Broncos Country seemed more receptive this time around, owing in part to their newly minted fondness for Rosburg, who demonstrated passion on the sidelines never shown by the often befuddled-looking Hackett.
In the end, though, it was the same old Broncos. Quarterback Russell Wilson may have competed 26 of his 38 passes, but for just 222 yards — a measly average of 5.8 yards per attempt. Moreover, his two touchdown runs were offset by a gut-wrenching interception in the fourth quarter, which KC quickly turned into six points, and a failed comeback effort in the waning minutes that netted a grand total of ten yards in five plays.
Patrick Mahomes and his fellow Chiefs, meanwhile, never seemed to doubt that they'd emerge victorious — something that was abundantly clear to any Broncos booster who wasn't still drunk from partying the previous night. Yet the Twitter reaction after the inevitable was mixed, with some loyalists praising Rosburg even as others lamented the outcome in the most profane manner possible.
Continue to see our choices for the most memorable post-game tweets.
Number 20:
holy fuck. the broncos scored more then 20 points.— Justin W Ramthun (@23Ramthun) January 1, 2023
did the chiefs have there practice squad play most of the game?
Number 19:
@Broncos give Jerry Rosburg a chance at head coach. He is doing good things and is committed to our beloved team— Jacob Cline (@JacobCl98530304) January 2, 2023
Number 18:
BRONCOS COUNTRY WHAT HAPPPPPPEENNNNNEDDDDUUHHH https://t.co/o7oVn9qFFn— gage (@FuckGxge) January 1, 2023
Number 17:
Hackett sucks and was part of the problem, Wilson didn't exactly start cooking up to expections or his contract yesterday.— Mountain Man (@MountainMan998) January 2, 2023
222 yards is okay, not great. He still turned the ball over twice.
He needs to show up. We need to not give him try hard awards in the mean time.
Number 16:
Jim Harbaugh can stay in #Michigan and continue to guide my #Wolverines. I'm feeling like Jerry Rosburg should get a shot to be the #Broncos head coach---contrary to those who don't know what they're talking about---Denver is not a bad job---and ownership is just getting good.— Keith Russell (@KeithBeingKeith) January 2, 2023
Number 15:
Fuck the Denver broncos— Double00SO (@KEYSFORTHELOOO) January 1, 2023
Number 14:
Hey no matter what, Rosberg brought some fire for them. He was a good presence on the sideline. This is from a Chiefs fan— Davey (@DaveyDatitagain) January 2, 2023
Number 13:
Imagine if the Broncos had a QB worth a fuck— G. Joslyn (@GJoslyn91) January 1, 2023
Number 12:
Honestly, after this Broncos season, I’m definitely on Future’s side. Fuck Russ.— Niko (@nikosmodernlife) January 1, 2023
Number 11:
Really like Rosburg a lot, & I think he is the perfect guy to coach these last 2 games but for this franchise to move forward it needs a NEW voice, to change the narrative. Jerry has been a bright light in the chaos of this season & hope he stays on staff next yr #BroncosCountry https://t.co/QLv2fXyVYv— Mile High Magic (@SoCalBroncosGuy) January 2, 2023
Number 10:
FUCK YOU BRONCOS YALL SUCK— Aqsul (11-4) (@Aqsul1) January 1, 2023
Number 9:
Broncos would have made the playoffs with Rosberg as HC from day 1. https://t.co/G2jX3JZe4K— Polish Filipino (@PolishFilipino) January 2, 2023
Number 8:
If Broncos hire Jerry Rosburg for head coach he won't be starting cold.— Mets is all you need (@MetsRox) January 2, 2023
Number 7:
Lmao Broncos pulled a Any Given Sunday with Russell Wilson there. O-Line said fuck it— Ian Aywood Smh (@SuchAndSuchDJ1) January 1, 2023
Number 6:
If he's willing, I want Jerry Rosburg on staff, in any capacity, next season. #Broncos— Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) January 1, 2023
Number 5:
Takeaways from the @Broncos 27 – 24 loss to the Chiefs:— Jon Evans (@maybejonevans) January 2, 2023
Nathaniel Hackett sucks. #BroncosCountry
Number 4:
Denver should definitely consider keeping Rosburg around next season.— Edge (@BroncosEdge_) January 1, 2023
I just don’t know where exactly he’d fit into the organization.
Number 3:
This man, Jerry Rosburg, brings the right intensity to the Broncos. pic.twitter.com/foFRfa8vLm— Bill Bridges (@BillBeDaMan) January 1, 2023
Number 2:
Fuck this loss— ~Fuckity Fuckin Go Broncos~ (@Gobroncos239) January 1, 2023
Fuck the Chiefs
Fuck this season
Fuck all the injuries
Fuck our Offensive Line
Fuck this fuckin bullshit man
With that said,Im still #BroncosCountry 4 life.
I bleed Orange and Blue. Trust me. I seen it just know when my heart was ripped out again!#DB4L#GB²
Number 1:
It would be real neat if this hangover would go away— Broncos suck (@SadBroncosFann) January 2, 2023