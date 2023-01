Broncos Twitter Reaction: New Coach, Same Old Team in Loss to Chiefs

click to enlarge The discounting on Russell Wilson jerseys has begun. Photo by Michael Roberts

holy fuck. the broncos scored more then 20 points.



did the chiefs have there practice squad play most of the game? — Justin W Ramthun (@23Ramthun) January 1, 2023

@Broncos give Jerry Rosburg a chance at head coach. He is doing good things and is committed to our beloved team — Jacob Cline (@JacobCl98530304) January 2, 2023

BRONCOS COUNTRY WHAT HAPPPPPPEENNNNNEDDDDUUHHH https://t.co/o7oVn9qFFn — gage (@FuckGxge) January 1, 2023

Hackett sucks and was part of the problem, Wilson didn't exactly start cooking up to expections or his contract yesterday.



222 yards is okay, not great. He still turned the ball over twice.



He needs to show up. We need to not give him try hard awards in the mean time. — Mountain Man (@MountainMan998) January 2, 2023

Jim Harbaugh can stay in #Michigan and continue to guide my #Wolverines. I'm feeling like Jerry Rosburg should get a shot to be the #Broncos head coach---contrary to those who don't know what they're talking about---Denver is not a bad job---and ownership is just getting good. — Keith Russell (@KeithBeingKeith) January 2, 2023

Fuck the Denver broncos — Double00SO (@KEYSFORTHELOOO) January 1, 2023

Hey no matter what, Rosberg brought some fire for them. He was a good presence on the sideline. This is from a Chiefs fan — Davey (@DaveyDatitagain) January 2, 2023

Imagine if the Broncos had a QB worth a fuck — G. Joslyn (@GJoslyn91) January 1, 2023

Honestly, after this Broncos season, I’m definitely on Future’s side. Fuck Russ. — Niko (@nikosmodernlife) January 1, 2023

Really like Rosburg a lot, & I think he is the perfect guy to coach these last 2 games but for this franchise to move forward it needs a NEW voice, to change the narrative. Jerry has been a bright light in the chaos of this season & hope he stays on staff next yr #BroncosCountry https://t.co/QLv2fXyVYv — Mile High Magic (@SoCalBroncosGuy) January 2, 2023

FUCK YOU BRONCOS YALL SUCK — Aqsul (11-4) (@Aqsul1) January 1, 2023

Broncos would have made the playoffs with Rosberg as HC from day 1. https://t.co/G2jX3JZe4K — Polish Filipino (@PolishFilipino) January 2, 2023

If Broncos hire Jerry Rosburg for head coach he won't be starting cold. — Mets is all you need (@MetsRox) January 2, 2023

Lmao Broncos pulled a Any Given Sunday with Russell Wilson there. O-Line said fuck it — Ian Aywood Smh (@SuchAndSuchDJ1) January 1, 2023

If he's willing, I want Jerry Rosburg on staff, in any capacity, next season. #Broncos — Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) January 1, 2023

Takeaways from the @Broncos 27 – 24 loss to the Chiefs:



Nathaniel Hackett sucks. #BroncosCountry — Jon Evans  (@maybejonevans) January 2, 2023

Denver should definitely consider keeping Rosburg around next season.



I just don’t know where exactly he’d fit into the organization. — Edge (@BroncosEdge_) January 1, 2023

This man, Jerry Rosburg, brings the right intensity to the Broncos. pic.twitter.com/foFRfa8vLm — Bill Bridges (@BillBeDaMan) January 1, 2023

Fuck this loss

Fuck the Chiefs

Fuck this season

Fuck all the injuries

Fuck our Offensive Line

Fuck this fuckin bullshit man



With that said,Im still #BroncosCountry 4 life.

I bleed Orange and Blue. Trust me. I seen it just know when my heart was ripped out again!#DB4L#GB² — ~Fuckity Fuckin Go Broncos~ (@Gobroncos239) January 1, 2023

It would be real neat if this hangover would go away — Broncos suck (@SadBroncosFann) January 2, 2023

Quite a few things have changed for your Denver Broncos over the past week. After getting blown out by Baker Mayfield (!) and the Los Angeles Rams, ownership-group leader Greg Penner made disgruntled fans' dreams come true by firing embattled coach Nathaniel Hackett and asking Jerry Rosburg to oversee the squad on an interim basis. And Rosburg quickly won plaudits for his tough-talking style and no-nonsense moves, such as firing special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes and offensive line coach Butch Barry.But on January 1, the Broncos started out the new year on an all-too-familiar note, by losing to the Kansas City Chiefs for the fifteenth consecutive time, this time by a 27-24 score.Afterward, pundits wheeled out the tired moral-victory narrative , just as they did on December 11, when Kansas City bested Denver in closer-than-expected fashion, 34-28. Moreover, the citizens of Broncos Country seemed more receptive this time around, owing in part to their newly minted fondness for Rosburg, who demonstrated passion on the sidelines never shown by the often befuddled-looking Hackett.In the end, though, it was the same old Broncos. Quarterback Russell Wilson may have competed 26 of his 38 passes, but for just 222 yards — a measly average of 5.8 yards per attempt. Moreover, his two touchdown runs were offset by a gut-wrenching interception in the fourth quarter, which KC quickly turned into six points, and a failed comeback effort in the waning minutes that netted a grand total of ten yards in five plays.Patrick Mahomes and his fellow Chiefs, meanwhile, never seemed to doubt that they'd emerge victorious — something that was abundantly clear to any Broncos booster who wasn't still drunk from partying the previous night. Yet the Twitter reaction after the inevitable was mixed, with some loyalists praising Rosburg even as others lamented the outcome in the most profane manner possible.For me, though, the most profound statement about Denver's season to date came when I visited King Soopers following the final whistle and discovered that Russell Wilson jerseys were on sale for 70 percent off — which seemed appropriate, since Russ had delivered about 30 percent of what was expected of him.Continue to see our choices for the most memorable post-game tweets.