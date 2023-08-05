Target Blackface Woman Has Disturbing Past, Ongoing Feud With U.S. Postal Service

According to USPS officials and past social media posts, Campbell has been acting unstable for months after being "forced to quit" her operations supervisor job at an Aurora post office in February following thirty years of service.
On Wednesday, August 2, the self-proclaimed Donald Trump supporter slapped a pair of "Trump/Pence" stickers on each side of her chest and some brown paint on her face before waltzing into the Northfield Target and an Aurora Starbucks to cause a ruckus.
By the end of the day, Campbell had been placed into protective custody by Aurora police, her social media and LinkedIn pages had been scrubbed, countless TikTok videos featured her antics, and she was being blasted by her own daughter online.
"We made contact with her yesterday and placed her in protective custody," APD spokesperson Joe Moylan told Westword on August 3.
Just days earlier, Campbell allegedly made threats against her former post office colleagues and began publicly threatening to go "smoke them out" in Facebook livestreams. Her behavior prompted the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to send out a "Situational Awareness Bulletin" warning to workers.
"Prior employee Ersilia Campbell is trespassing on U.S. Postal Property," the bulletin said.
Postal Inspector Team Leader Jeff Korman tells Westword that such notices are issued when workers and facilities are in direct danger of being targeted. "The Postal Inspection Service may issue fliers such as these in our efforts to safeguard USPS employees and facilities," he says. "As the flier states, this individual is a former employee and outside that, USPS employment records are not public."
While the U.S. Postal Service is unable to reveal any details about what prompted Campbell's exit — citing the agency's "privacy act" — Strategic Communications Specialist James Boxrud confirms that "she left the employment of USPS back in February."
Campbell's work bio on her Facebook profile — which was scrubbed after her antics went viral — said that she was let go on February 28. "Former Cinderella at U.S. Postal Service," Campbell wrote, before going off on a disturbing tangent about her ex-colleagues.
"Worked with some of the loneliest, miserable, trashiest, lazy people in my life," it added. "Of course I was forced to quit or be fired. Like mobsters OR in my case the cartels and their sugar babies. THIS IS NOT A JOKE. Don't believe me. Go work there for a day. PEDER RODRIGUEZ is in charge. He is in bed with sugar babies and my bosses boss. It's a #Shitshow. One thing I learned the hard way... It's not what you know, it's what you can prove."
At one point during her August 2 blackface tour, Campbell claimed in a livestream that she was planning to pay a visit to the post office where she used to work. "I thought I'd go smoke them out today," Campbell said. "I thought I'd wear black face so that when I'm done smoking them out and the FBI or whoever the fuck needs to show up and listen to me for once when they show up I want to get a job. So I'm going to make sure I put on a black face."
Posts uncovered by TikTok creator and online social justice advocate Michael McWhorter, aka “Tizzyent,” as well as others, outline the alleged stalking and harassment of an individual believed to be either Campbell’s neighbor or a former co-worker over the span of several months.
Campbell's viral Target video was captured by Twitter user @iceyxblues, who goes by Logan. "My mom and I dealt w this in a target in denver today. dude wtf," they tweeted.
"This was just the tip of the iceberg," Logan said in a follow-up tweet. "I'm not sharing the other video for privacy reasons, but she was in the parking lot fighting a soldier and calling her the N word. idk what's up w this lady."
In Logan's video, Campbell can be heard ranting about Pride Month and how NBC journalist Lester Holt dressed up as singer Susan Boyle for Halloween back in 2009. “Lester Holt did ‘whiteface’ and nobody said shit,” Campbell says. "Where's your Pride section? I need to know! I thought they were celebrating this and they took our flag forever? No? I was wrong, my bad. I don't shop at Target. I just take pictures. Join me. Post [the video] on my Facebook, please. My Facebook friends love it."
In a Facebook livestream recorded by Campbell, she can be seen inside a Starbucks — still in blackface — talking about how "Trump is coming" and she's looking for a new job.
"Hey, Facebook. I'm looking for a job today," she says in the since-deleted video. "I'm at Starbucks. I never treat myself to Starbucks since the post office got rid of me. I barely treated myself to Starbucks when I was working there — I couldn't afford it. Trump is coming. I'm showing my titties [Trump stickers]."
Laughing maniacally, Campbell adds: "Wish me luck, I'm going to the post office for a job. They won't ever recognize my picture now. They could put me on the FBI wanted list. Have a good day! ... I'm off of Mississippi and 225. Okay, stay tuned. It's going to be candid camera —lights, camera, action today. They'll never recognize me. Have a good day!"
Before her Facebook was scrubbed, a post had appeared on Campbell's page alleging she had been put under a "mental health hold" at UCHealth.
"It's me," the post said. "I'm not roasting anyone anymore. God is an all seeing God. I was just having a little fun. I played a clown today and threw my self under a bus by behaving like a black [clown emoji]. I'm done! Now I'm at UCHealth on a mental health hold. I'm done laughing!!!!! Someone get me out of here??? Can someone bring me a cigarette? My grandpa didn’t like lazy people. My mom had a black boyfriend… No way! My EX was Mexican. No way! And I am here to pay for my families sins [sic]. Somebody tell [derogatory term] I said hi. He was my Nonno’s hit man! I know because my uncle branded my ass with his high heels (boots).”
Another post made late on August 2 — and purportedly written by Campbell's daughter — acknowledged the seriousness of Campbell's behavior and called Campbell out for it.
"Hey everyone. This is the daughter," the post read. "As you all have seen my mother is going through something I can't even put in words. No her actions are not okay. We have gotten her the help she needs right now. Currently at this time the family does ask for time to be able to comprehend what is all going on."
On Friday, August 4, it was unclear whether Campbell was still under a protective hold. Aurora police would not comment on her status, citing privacy laws.
"We don’t have any further comment to provide about Ersilia Campbell," said APD rep Moylan.
Attempts to reach her on social media were unsuccessful.