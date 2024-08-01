Homeless Services Provider Turns Tent Encampment Into Tiny Homes





Szewczyk says that "the timing of the move was aligned with the City's process for upgrading" nearby DHS offices. After the DHS's permits to start construction were approved, the city added CVC's additions into that project timeline, she says.



"This is a planned expansion. The city saw an opportunity for a more comprehensive infrastructure upgrade aligned with the micro-community model, and we are pleased to collaborate with them," she says. "Ultimately, these changes will bring improvised hygiene facilities, internet, site infrastructure like fencing, and, of course, more dignified shelter units."

has permanently closed a SOS site in Montbello near 46th Avenue and Peoria Street, near the Arie P. Taylor Municipal Center. The Montbello site is one of the few Native American inclusive sites in Denver, but it isn't large enough to fit a Pallet shelter upgrade and its zoning permit will expire early in the fall, according to Szewczyk.



After the Montbello closure, CVC is left with one SOS, on 13th Avenue in La Alma, which is also Native American inclusive.







Former Mayor Michael Hancock's administration responded by funding the creation of a SOS site by CVC in the La Alma neighborhood on Eighth Avenue and Elati Street. That site closed for a couple months after a fire in September 2022 ; CVC moved the SOS site to Montbello the next year after its lease with Denver Health for the location expired.

click to enlarge Beloved Village at 4201 Monroe Street, one of Colorado Village Collaborative's Tiny Home Villages. Bennito L. Kelty



"Our staff helped community members pack, transport their belongings and pets and move into their new space," Szewczyk says. "We acknowledge that moving is not comfortable or easy for many people. We have case managers, peer support and a clinical social worker on staff to help folks through this process...No community members lost shelter, and many are upgrading from tents to Tiny Home units or the manufactured sleeping units at La Paz."