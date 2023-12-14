Latest on Denver Micro-Communities: More Than Half Gone, Rest Delayed

click to enlarge Mayor Mike Johnston sat with the crowd that attended his community information meeting on October 12 in the Golden Triangle while they watched a video about micro-communities. Bennito L. Kelty

Most recently, the HROC reports that Johnston canceled two sites in December: One was the micro-community planned for a parking lot at 1498 Irving Street in West Colfax, where the Rodolfo "Corky" Gonzales Branch Library is located. Another was slated to go in at 3700 Galapago Street in the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood, near its border with Sunnyside. Both were axed on December 4.The city determined that the Galapago location was "not feasible due to environmental concerns related to the site’s proximity to I-25," according to the HROC. And the Irving Street micro-community was canceled because "upon further evaluation, [the city] determined that the placement of a micro-community here would disrupt existing library services by diverting parking at the facility," according to the HROC. "In addition, the site is not economically feasible, as it would yield only a relatively small number of units for the cost required," a spokesperson said in a December 12 statement.