Latest on Denver Micro-Communities: More Than Half Gone, Rest Delayed

So far, Johnston has canceled plans at six micro-community sites that he had planned to open this year. All but one of the remaining sites will open in 2024. The other — a micro-community at 12033 East 38th Avenue in Central Park — is expected to be up and running by December 31.
Soon after Johnston revealed his ten micro-communities on August 24 (along with one hotel), he faced backlash from Denver residents who weren't happy about having to host homeless people in their communities for the next few years. Johnston has said that each micro-community will be in place for two years with a chance of each being extended to four years.
Residents in the Golden Triangle noticed right away that their neighborhood would host two of these sites, and they clamored against the idea. A day after meeting with those residents on October 12, Johnston nixed one, the 32-unit site slated for 1199 Bannock Street.
The second site, at 1375 Elati Street, is currently under construction but will not open until early 2024, according to the city's Homelessness Resolution Operations Center. Originally, the city told the Gathering Place — which is the service provider for the site — that it wanted it open by December 15. But according to Jose Salas, deputy director of communications for the mayor's office, those plans have been postponed because of "construction and development delays."
On November 2, Johnston canceled a site planned at 5500 East Yale Avenue, near Holly Hills. Residents were "thrilled" about the change after raising concerns about moving more residents into an already busy traffic corridor.
A week later, the property owners that were offering Johnston a plot of land for a micro-community at 1380 South Birch Street in Virginia Village pulled out of the deal. Johnston announced on November 8 that plans were off for the site.
The city canceled a site at 5000 Tower Road in Green Valley Ranch on November 30 because it was "not economically viable due to costs to develop the land," according to Salas.
Most recently, the HROC reports that Johnston canceled two sites in December: One was the micro-community planned for a parking lot at 1498 Irving Street in West Colfax, where the Rodolfo "Corky" Gonzales Branch Library is located. Another was slated to go in at 3700 Galapago Street in the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood, near its border with Sunnyside. Both were axed on December 4.Heading into December, Johnston knew he was going to have to make a big push to get homeless residents off the streets and into housing to complete his House1000 plan. As of December 12, he tallied 584 people in housing — more than half of his 1,000-person goal.
A sweep on December 7 saw 145 people taken off the streets and placed into the DoubleTree Hotel at 4040 Quebec Street, which was converted into a homeless shelter. However, the location only has 289 rooms available, according to Derek Woodbury, spokesperson for the Department of Housing Stability, so the city will need to find somewhere else to put the 400-plus people that the mayor still hopes to move before the end of the year.
The most recent House1000 sweep happened on December 12, near 48th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard in Elyria-Swansea and brought in more than 100 people, according to a tweet by Cole Chandler, senior adviser on homelessness resolution.
Residents at that encampment were also offered housing at the DoubleTree, the city says.
Sweeps still appear to be the only way to get into free housing via Johnston's House1000 plan. The Johnston "administration has identified seven potential dates for encampment closures in December," Salas says. "However, we are still working to identify most of those encampments because we want to make sure each fits the resources available."
These last seven sweeps will get the administration to its House1000 goal, he contends.
Johnston had said on December 7 that he expected micro-communities to begin operating during the last two weeks of the year. But that is no longer the case.
The exception will be the micro-community at 12033 East 38th Avenue in Central Park, which will be made up of 54 units; white pallet shelters currently dot the site behind a new wooden fence. The micro-community is located in front of the former Stay Inn, which will offer 95 converted motel rooms. The city doesn't have an exact timeline for when the converted motel will open, according to Salas, but expects that it will happen "before the end of the year."
The micro-community at 2301 South Santa Fe Drive, in the Overland neighborhood, has also been pushed to 2024 owing to construction and development delays. The site will host sixty units for six months, at which time the city will consider adding sixty more.
The city is still considering a micro-community at 950 West Alameda Avenue — located on a traffic island between South Santa Fe Drive, West Alameda Avenue and Interstate 25 in the Baker neighborhood. Excavation started on October 18, with fencing going up soon after that fencing is gone now, and construction appears to be at a standstill.
"The prospective site at 950 W. Alameda Ave. remains under consideration for a possible future micro-community," according to an HROC statement. "We do not have any additional details regarding 950 West Alameda Ave. at this time, other than it remains under consideration for a possible future micro-community."