Fresh Off a Migrant Crisis and Still Battling Homelessness, Mayor Johnston Looks to Year Two

click to enlarge The La Paz Micro-Community opened in March, but surrounding homeowners still aren't all the way on board. Bennito L. Kelty

It's a good example of how we try to both build the best possible plan, listen to people's feedback and then implement the plan and learn as you go.What we learned was the scale and cost to develop, acquire and build some of the tiny home sites started to get as expensive as hotel sites. They were only temporary, they have four-year zoning, and the ability with the hotel sites is we could then transition them into permanent housing.If, three years from now, we don't need the DoubleTree because we ended unsheltered homelessness, we could turn those into 300 apartment units. We're fond of the benefits of the long-term options for hotels, plus the volume we could bring on and all the natural systems. All the electrical lines are already built in. The plumbing is already built and the foundation's already laid.Those are things we have to start from scratch on for tiny home sites.We found the other tiny home sites do work better for some individuals who want a little more privacy, want to be in a smaller community, want not to be in the midst of larger populations. So we think both provide different benefits.