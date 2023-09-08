Golden Triangle Residents Ticked Off About Hosting Homeless Micro-Community Sites

Golden Triangle residents spoke up at a community meeting held on September 1 at the McNichols Civic Center Building, with many feeling as though their community is starting to take on more than its fair share of responsibility for helping Denver, as it already hosts a women's shelter and a jail.



"The Golden Triangle might feel that they've done their part in hosting the less fortunate among us," said David Sorrick, a resident and property owner in the area since 1992, at the meeting. "My concern is, are we getting more than our fair share?"

The Golden Triangle is a state-certified creative district , which Beauchamp describes as "just like a sponsorship and not a tax dollar." Ultimately, "all it allows us to be able to do is we carry a certification," she explains. "It can help in getting funding to bring artists or musicians. It can help us bring in those things to support the arts."

Mayor Johnston plans to unveil more sites in the near future and wants to eventually begin moving people off the streets and into shelters sometime in November or December. But so far, the Golden Triangle is the only place slated to hold at least two micro-communities, which Beauchamp says was a complete shock.



Real estate developer Urban Villages owns the 1199 Bannock Street property and plans to build an apartment building there, a spokesperson for the company tells Westword. However, it has only been in "early discussions" with the City of Denver.



"Urban Villages is in early discussions with the city for including the property as a part of their strategy to house 1,000 individuals by end of year," the company said in a statement. "We recognize this important challenge of housing people experiencing homelessness in our city and are looking forward to continuing discussions with the city and the broader community to determine if the site is suitable for the city’s needs and can be a part of the solution."



Beauchamp narrowed down the concerns from Golden Triangle residents to a lack of communication from the mayor's office; security at the micro-communities; how the sites might affect traffic in an area that already deals with constant construction; and "our cultural institutions that are right there," she says.



"What is that going to do to the people who are coming from other parts of the city and other parts of the world?" she asks.

A micro-community site is planned for the area that's currently a parking lot at 1375 Elati Street, across from the Lindsey-Flanigan Courthouse.



"I hope the [Denver Art] Museum basically says no, you can't do this," she explains. "To have this right at its doorstep."



"What is the difference between people doing drugs and prostitution in tents and in tiny homes?" resident Brent Snyder asked at the Friday meeting. "I don't understand, because to me if you don't have property that is completely secure, with limited access, 24-hour security, you're going to have the same problem."



Hinds, who represents the Golden Triangle, "is committed to working with everyone to put together an agreement that works for everyone," an aide from his office says. "These are issues he cares about deeply."

GTCD held their community meeting last week, despite the mayor's office asking them to wait until the town hall later in the month, according to Beauchamp — who insists she's "absolutely not" upset with Johnston.