Mayor Johnston Puts "Micro-communities" Plan Into Motion for Denver's Homeless Problem

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston made his next big move on Wednesday, August 16, in the city's ongoing battle against homelessness — telling reporters at a press conference that his "homeless resolution" team had started requesting proposals from local organizations to build and operate "micro-communities" for people living on the streets.
The move gets Johnston one step closer to his public pledge of sheltering 1,000 individuals by the end of the year and brings the housing portion of his attack plan more into focus.
According to the mayor, his team started looking on Friday for nonprofit organizations willing to build, operate and provide supportive services — like mental health or substance abuse treatment — for forty to 100 people across a collection of seven to ten groupings of small housing units, aka micro-communities. Each one would provide bathrooms and trash pickup, and they'd be distributed throughout the Mile High City.
Nonprofits have carried out similar ideas in recent years in the metro area, such as the Beloved Community Village, which offers eleven "tiny homes" near the intersection of Interstate 70 and Colorado Boulevard. Aurora currently has thirty pallet shelters measuring eight feet by eight feet that the city and nonprofits worked together to build and manage.
Several requests for proposals, or RFPs, have been made available for nonprofits to propose how they'll bring city-funded micro-communities to Denver. The RFPs aimed at bringing in builders are separate from those that are supposed to secure a service provider, Johnston said Wednesday. The RFP for construction has yet to go out, but the city has had at least one posted since Friday for operators and supportive services.
The mayor is looking for "smaller, local community-based nonprofits to step in and provide those services" and also "small construction-based, mom-and-pop organizations who want to be part of this" — though it's "an opportunity for larger-scale organizations to help" as well, he said.
Cole Chandler, senior advisor to Johnston on his homelessness resolution team, explained how the city has one RFP out there right now but expects to call on multiple nonprofits and service providers once all the micro-communities are actually open.
"The RFP that is available is for service providers to bid on operating and providing wrap around services in micro-communities," Chandler said. "We know it's going to take a whole ecosystem of service providers to really scale this effort related to micro-communities and provide key wrap around services."
Any organization is open to bid for the chance to work with the City of Denver on this, according to Chandler. "That would include Denver-based organizations as well as organizations that are not currently working in the City and County of Denver," he said.
Chandler and Johnston both shied away from giving an estimate on how much the micro-communities project will cost, but did say it was open for debate. "Basically, we're asking organizations to bid and let us know what it takes to service these communities in the best way possible," Chandler said. "We haven't attached a particular dollar amount. We look to negotiate and contract for the services, but no particular amount has been assigned per individual or per community at this point."
"We've been doing a lot of work on tightening and refining the list of potential sites," Johnston added. "We've been working through all the city agencies from real estate to access to utilities to things we know are important."
The criteria for picking places will come down to ones that can most easily offer access to utilities and don't have to be rezoned, according to city officials. Johnston is ultimately looking for sites that "have proximity to transit, they have proximity to food sources and that have some reasonable distance from schools and that we have equitable distribution around the city." He said he wants to see them scattered throughout the city as a way to prevent cramming the homeless population into one area.
"We want to take what has been historically very concentrated services of large numbers of people in a small part of the city and actually decentralize those," Johnston explained. "So you have people in smaller communities spread out to different parts of the city."
One last thing Denver is looking for in nonprofits and community partners is services for "women or trans or non-binary" individuals, as well as "veterans, couples, people with service pets," among others, according to Johnston. "Those Denverites come with different kinds of needs and different kinds of support," he said. "And we have nonprofits with different kinds of expertise in that kind of support."
Across the various micro-communities, "the units may look different, the providers may look different and the community of Denverites look different," the mayor added. While he's unsure about the timeline, Johnston vows to have the first micro-community up and running before the end of the year.
The plan is consistent with how he laid out his homeless resolution plan during his campaign for mayor and also on July 25, when he announced the city would be relying on four types of housing to shelter 1,000 people by 2024: existing units, converted hotel rooms, converted commercial buildings and micro-communities. Johnston said the city would rely heavily on nonprofits to build those units and offer services there, which is exactly what it's doing.
The mayor pointed out on Wednesday that the city was following through on acquiring other properties that can offer multiple units for homeless individuals. He mentioned that the city finalized the purchase of the Stay Inn at 12033 East 38th Avenue with federal funds to convert its hotel rooms into 96 units of supportive housing — a $9 million plan that had been in the works since late last year.
Anyone who wants to ask Mayor Johnston about the micro-communities can do so in-person at his ongoing town halls. The city has the town hall schedule posted online. The mayor said Wednesday that he sees "100-300 people each night" at the events.