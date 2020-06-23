Up for a Spirited Game? Try Ghost Town Disc Golf

Brian and Bethany O’Donnell were pursuing one obsession (the band Donna the Buffalo) when it collided with another obsession (owning acreage in Colorado), which then allowed them to create the perfect setup for their main obsession (disc golf).

“Well, hmm, I don’t know about obsession,’” Brian says, chatting from his lightly haunted Ghost Town Disc Golf at Russell Gulch, which is indeed a ghost town in Gilpin County where he and Bethany bought property in 1999 and opened a public disc golf operation in 2003. “Let’s just say that we’ve been lucky enough to create a lifestyle around this unending labor of love.”

Ghost Town Disc Golf (aka GTDG) is one of about three dozen pay-to-play disc golf courses in a state that has nearly 300 free courses — about a third of which are located in the mountains, according to the Professional Disc Golf Association. It also happens to be the O’Donnells’ home, eighteen acres that host a handful of mining town-era buildings in various stages of ruination, all tucked into the craggy, steep terrain straddling Russell Gulch at 9,150 feet, less than ten minutes from Idaho Springs to the south (along the infamous Oh My God Road), and even closer to Central City and Black Hawk to the north.

Marijuana Deals Near You

The remote location and sprawling terrain make GTDG a natural destination for social distancing — after all, no one wants to get hit in the head with a flying plastic dessert plate, even if it does have the course’s Grateful Dead Steal Your Face-style skull logo on it — in a part of the state that’s not very populated to begin with. For disc golfers, as well as those intrigued by the history of one of Colorado’s once-thriving gold-mining towns, the steep, hilly hike required to navigate all twenty holes offers a solid workout through stands of lodgepole pine and aspens and across expansive meadows, with Pewabic Mountain as a backdrop.

Russell Gulch essentially became a suburb of Idaho Sprin

Russell Gulch was once a Gilpin County boomtown. Denver Public Library

gs in 1859, when prospector William Greeneberry Russell discovered gold. The town eventually grew to about 2,600, and the usual buildings popped up in support: houses, barns, a school, a blacksmith, an Independent Order of Odd Fellows lodge, and several mills, including one owned by George Pullman. About a hundred crumbling buildings remain in the town, which now counts just a few resident families.

Like so many of Colorado’s ghost towns — several hundred of which still have enough remnants to draw regular visitors — Russell Gulch held on as best it could after the gold rush stopped panning out, but by the early 1900s, it housed fewer than a hundred people, among them Marion Lewis, whose family had purchased what is now the O’Donnells’ property in 1905. Lewis was born there in 1910, and she died there, too, after a long life that included teaching at the schoolhouse that still sits up the road.

Brian, who is originally from New Jersey, moved to Gilpin County in 1972, when he was 22, and just three years later discovered the joys of flinging a disc for the first time, after taking an adult continuing education class at Nederland High School from the then-reigning Women’s Freestyle Frisbee champion. “It cost $20,” he remembers, “and on the last night, she said, ‘Let’s go outside and I’ll show you Frisbee golf,’ which was basically just tossing it toward targets like trees and keeping track of your strokes.”

He was so intrigued by the experience that the next day, he and a buddy went into a nearby national forest and built a rudimentary course in the trees, eventually placing statues as targets and creating obstacles crafted from spare lumber and other found objects. “To this day, it’s still the course in Nederland,” Brian says.

In the early ’70s, “Steady” Ed Headrick had created the much smaller disc version of his patented Wham-O Pro Model Frisbee. In 1976, he trademarked the words “disc golf,” and he patented the Disc Pole Hole, too — that circular metal shelf on a pole topped by hanging chains to catch the disc, which is now known simply as “the basket.”

By then, Brian was officially hooked, and he spent the next fifteen years honing his throwing skills, even as he moved to Sullivan's Island, South Carolina, in 1982. Although he is a commercial filmmaker by trade, he helped design and set up one of the very first disc golf courses in South Carolina, in North Charleston.

Charleston is where he met Bethany, who had moved there from Fort Wayne, Indiana — and she turned out to be a woman who loves to grip and rip in her free time even more than Brian does. “Beth is one of the best women disc golfers out there, and she beats me almost every time,” says Brian. “She’s at the top of her game right now.”

Since the couple knew that disc golf would be a big part of their lives, they became obsessed with finding a place for a personal course on their own land. But they were also obsessed with Donna the Buffalo, their favorite bluegrass/folk rock/zydeco band, and in 1999, they followed the group's cross-country tour, which culminated in Colorado. “We had just sold our house in South Carolina and put everything in storage, and we had a big, old hippie van,” Brian explains. “I really just wanted to show Beth where I had lived in Colorado decades ago, but we wound up thinking how wonderful it would be to have a nice, big place here where we could put in our own course.”

EXPAND The O'Donnells found a home in a ghost town. Ghost Town Disc Golf Facebook