Colorado Village Collaborative CEO Resigns

"Dede has been a vital part of the organization, leading with compassion and an unwavering commitment to the CVC mission of supporting the unhoused community," Elizabeth Szewczyk, director of development and communications for CVC, said in an August 26 statement. "CVC's Board of Directors and staff are profoundly grateful for Dede’s dedication and passion. Her efforts have left an indelible mark on the organization, and she departs with best wishes for her future endeavors."



When asked about her resignation, de Percin responded: "I resigned and am taking sometime before my next work adventure. That's all."









Johnston had originally planned to open ten micro-communities across Denver, but after residents pushed back and deals with property owners for proposed sites fell through, he managed to open only three sites, which are operated by homeless service providers CVC, the Gathering Place and Bayaud Enterprises.

After canceling most of the micro-communities and delaying the rest, Johnston relied on million-dollar contracts with hotels to house 1,000 people in 2023 and another 1,000 this year, as part his campaign promise to end homelessness in Denver in his first term.

Johnston says he doesn't plan to open any more micro-communities after the lessons from last year, but he is putting city funds into upgrading CVC sites to match the services and facilities at his micro-communities. Those upgrades include adding units and community centers to the Tiny Home Villages, closing one SOS site and replacing the tents at another site with pallet shelters, or shed-like units.

Those upgrades started on July 26; de Percin left shortly after CVC began the city-funded transformation of the CVC sites. CVC hasn't commented on or responded to questions about the progress of those changes.

"When I took this role, obviously we knew we were going to have a new mayor, but it was in March. We had no idea who the new mayor was going to be or any direction anything was going to go," de Percin recalled in a December 2023 interview with Westword. "And as it has emerged, we are the organization that has the most experience."

click to enlarge CVC is best known for running small, outdoor transitional housing like the La Paz Micro-Community, which opened in March. Bennito L. Kelty





The City of Denver put its trust in CVC to operate its largest micro-community, the



After several delays to the Overland site's opening, it began housing people in March who were moved off the streets by city encampment sweeps. Six months later, reaction among Overland residents was mixed, with reports of individual success stories, but also of theft, drug use and trespassing at nearby homes.



Jenn Greiving, the president of the Overland Park Neighborhood Association, says de Percin was "great to work with. I wish her the best."

De Percin isn't the only CEO of a nonprofit handling a micro-community to leave her position this year.



In February,



The Gathering Place announced on August 16 that it





