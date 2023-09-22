Holly Hills Denver Residents Seek Neighborhood Status to Fight Micro-Community





On August 25, the city revealed the location of eleven proposed sites for micro-communities — made up of tiny homes and pallet shelters — that will ultimately play a key role in Johnston's housing initiative.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston says the city will spend at least $242 million to get people off the streets and into housing.

When Johnston answered a question about concerns by neighbors related to his micro-community plan during a September 12 press conference, he said that the data ultimately backs up his initiative, as micro-communities generate fewer calls to police, according to city officials.



"You're talking about sites that are literally one one-thousandth of the safety risk to the community of what the current situation is," Johnston said. "The most dangerous thing to communities would be for us to do what we've done in the past. That's actually the single most dangerous strategy — is keep folks living in encampments that are unsupervised, unstructured, unsafe."



Baker's response after hearing that: "When you look at data, you're looking at averages," he says. But not every site will have the average amount of crime found in and around micro-communities.



"There are sites that could be better, there could be sites that are worse," Baker explains. "It's unlikely that you're going to find sites that are average. We're pointing out that there are flaws in this site that predispose it to crime."

Last month, Mayor Mike Johnston said micro-communities will play a big part in his plan to shelter 1,000 people by 2024.

The Yale Avenue property was owned from 1988 to 1994 by a company called 5500 E. Yale Inc that dissolved in 1999. That company sold the property for $885,000 to the Strom Corporation — an engineering consultancy — before it was purchased by Glick's 5500 E Yale LLC for $4 million in June 2022.