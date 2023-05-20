Lauren Boebert's Husband Talks Divorce: "Been a Difficult Time the Last Few Years”

Jayson Boebert has some things he wants to get off his chest about his eighteen-year marriage to Representative Lauren Boebert and their recently announced divorce — with him describing their "last few years" together as "a difficult time."
Speaking to Westword via text, Jayson peels back the curtain on his relationship with the conservative congresswoman, insisting "there's nothing ugly going on." Instead, the father of four describes a marriage plagued by "the media" and long hours away from each other because of Lauren's "extremely busy" schedule and his, too.
"This has been a difficult time the last few years," he says. "Lauren loves to serve the people she works incredibly hard for and is extremely busy. I work very long hours as well and I take care of our boys. We both just want each other to be happy."
Like his estranged wife, Jayson says that infidelity is not an issue. "Neither of us have moved on to other relationships," he says. "Lauren and I are still very devoted to each other and our family."
Still, the split apparently caught Jayson — who was arrested in January 2004 for public indecency and lewd exposure, and then again in February 2004 for domestic violence — completely off-guard. "I did not know what I was being served for," he says. "I didn't even know what it was about."
On April 25, a Tuesday, Lauren had him slapped with divorce papers for what she describes as an "irretrievably broken" marriage. Hours earlier, the congresswoman had boarded a plane at the Grand Junction Regional Airport and jetted off to Washington D.C. "Lauren is planning on telling her husband to be at the Grand Junction Regional Airport between 8:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m. tomorrow morning," says the process server sheet. "Her flight is at 7:30 a.m."
That was the day after the Boeberts' eldest child, Tyler, was slated to appear in court for a rescheduled hearing related to a September 2022 car crash that left a friend hospitalized and resulted in a misdemeanor charge of "careless driving causing bodily injury" — which was later reduced to a "defective vehicle for headlights" ticket. A Garfield County judge let Tyler appear in court virtually, instead of in person, despite his failing to show up for an April 10 hearing and getting hit with a bench warrant as a result.
According to sources close to Lauren, she was not aware that Tyler had failed to appear at his April 10 court date. Tyler eventually submitted the necessary paperwork and satisfied his court requirements.
While her husband was served with his own paperwork, Lauren darted off to D.C. to gear up for another round of legislative sparring alongside fellow GOP members, according to a spokesperson for the congresswoman.
"She's been very successful," the rep says of Boebert's time on Capitol Hill during April, despite her going through an "irreconcilable" marital storm behind closed doors, as the District 3 rep described it in a statement this week.
"She is in D.C.," the spokesperson adds. "And she passed an amendment through the House Floor with strong bipartisan support" on May 17.
On Twitter, Lauren hasn't skipped a beat of her regular political posturing and public pronouncements on social media, even going so far as to attempt a jab at Bud Light and its Dylan Mulvaney drama in one of her only public statements about the divorce.
The diss came after Jayson was called out online for claims made in the divorce petition by a process server — identified as Mike Estep, of Colorado West Pro Serve & Investigations, LLC — who said Jayson was "drinking a tall glass of beer, and cleaning a gun that was sitting on a table" when he crossed paths with him.
"Jayson doesn’t sit around cleaning guns and he certainly doesn't drink beer out of a glass, just as much as he doesn’t drink Bud Light," Boebert said in a May 17 Twitter statement.
That day, House GOP leaders had gathered to speak about the World Health Organization and also push for new legislation, including a "transparency and accountability" amendment introduced by Boebert.
"Today, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert passed an amendment through the House with strong bipartisan support that will promote accountability and transparency for removing criminal aliens," her camp boasted in a statement. "Specifically, Congresswoman Boebert’s amendment requires the Department of Homeland Security to annually report to Congress and publish on its website how many illegal aliens are deported for assaulting law enforcement officers."
With her marriage to politics still intact, Lauren will be spending most of her time at the Capitol and in D.C. until Congress takes its month-long break in August.
"She is in D.C. when the House is in session," her rep says. "She is home [in Colorado] when it is not."
Lauren is seeking full custody of her four sons and asking that Jayson pay both child support and alimony; she also wants parental decision-making power over the children. But Jayson is portraying things in a much different light.
"We are not taking anything from each other," he says. "We have shared a life of giving. If she ever needs anything, I will always try to give it to her. I will always be there for her."
Asked how the children feel about the divorce, Jayson responds: "We are all very close. My boys receive all the love they can handle."
Jayson declines to share his thoughts about Lauren's requests for custody and child support. As for her time devoted to Congress, he says that the boys "understand it’s a service to our country."
According to the divorce petition, Jayson was at a different address than the one where the family lives in Silt when he was served the divorce papers. While it's unknown whether he and Lauren were living separately at the time or are living separately now, what's clear is Jayson's contempt for the media stories that have come out about the couple not just this week, but in the recent past.
"The media just seems they are out portray a horrible image of us," he says. "I'm tired of it."
Initially reluctant to speak with Westword, Jayson let several hours pass before responding to requests for comment. "I honestly have a hard time responding back to media because it seems the truth never comes out," he says. "It’s always misleading to the viewers. An example is like the dispute with the neighbors."
In August 2022, Jayson was accused of threatening residents in their neighborhood during an argument over the Boebert family's ATV use. According to one story in the Denver Post, "The incident involved threats, property damage and speeding, though no arrests were made." Authorities later released 911 calls that grabbed national headlines, with at least one unidentified neighbor telling police: “I’m sure he’s loaded to the hilt. Do you know who his wife is? Lauren Boebert. She’s loaded. They all have guns."
The neighbor added, "He just got chest to chest, face to face, looking to fight.” But Jayson describes the incident much differently.
"I ask the question to a lot of people, 'What would you do if you were awakened by your son crying and begging for your help and telling you that a grown man had struck him in the face?'" Jayson says in a lengthy text message.
"I did go down the street to confront the situation which became a shocking experience for me," he continues. "Adults were using profanity toward my child and screaming in his face through the passenger window of my truck, even trying to open the door to get to him physically, threatening him. I tried to take control of the situation and separate them from my child. Everyone was really wound up. The alleged neighbor that struck my child and I came to an agreement quickly and squashed the problem. Some of the others were not ready to come to a resolve. Some nasty words had been said so I got in my truck to de-escalate the situation. I turned my truck around, came nowhere near the mailbox and headed home. There was no drinking, completely false story."
In the same text, Jayson goes on to blast "the media" for reporting what the divorce process server said about their confrontation in Silt, which allegedly saw Jayson "yelling and using profanities" before letting "the dogs out" on the man, according to the divorce petition.
"I opened the door to greet the gentleman," Jayson says. "He looked familiar like an old buddy. My dogs greeted him like they do with everyone. No threat to him. The process server approached me and said don’t shoot the messenger. I was not drinking. I was not cleaning a gun. There was no guns around. I then closed the door after I told him he was trespassing."
According to Jayson, there are "signs all over" the driveway leading to the house where he was staying warning people about trespassing. "I said to him, 'Don’t make me call the sheriff' and walked into my basement," he recalls. "I was not angry, I didn’t even know what it was about. I have security footage of this event that has been sent to attorneys."
While things have been admittedly tough the past few years, Jayson says he wants Lauren to know one thing: "I made a commitment to her to always cherish and love her and I am standing behind it."
The Boeberts are scheduled to appear in Mesa County Court via phone on May 31 regarding the divorce proceedings.
